men's indigo atlas merino crew neck sweater flat shot of front
model wearing men's navy kinetic tapered pant and indigo atlas merino crew neck sweater facing forward with hands in pockets
men's indigo atlas merino crew neck sweater flat shot of back
model wearing men's navy kinetic tapered pant and indigo atlas merino crew neck sweater facing forward with arms crossed
Zack is 6'1 wearing size Medium
men's indigo atlas merino crew neck sweater zoomed shot of front
men's indigo atlas merino crew neck sweater zoomed shot of back
model wearing atlas merino sweater showing underarm ventilation

Built to Breathe

Atlas uses subtle underarm ventilation to maintain the perfect temperature (side-stepping that awkward moment where you try to take off your sweater in public).

atlas merino sweater wavy fabric

Built to Last

Atlas is built with extra-fine washable Merino wool, resilient stretch and advanced pill resistance, for a luxurious look and feel for years to come.

Men's Atlas Merino Crew Neck Sweater

$ 168

Built with high-performing washable Merino wool and subtle targeted ventilation for breathability, Atlas is designed to keep you at the perfect temperature all day long.

Color: Indigo

Select a color

Soft-spun Merino wool/Polyester blend
Targeted underarm ventilation
Superior stretch & shape retention
Pill-resistant
Moisture wicking
Slightly easier fit & reworked sleeve design compared to Previous Generation Atlas Sweater
67% Extra-fine Merino wool, 27% Recycled Polyester, 5% Nylon, 1% Elastane
Made by Vista Apparel in DongGuan, China

Designed to fit comfortably over a dress shirt or button-down
Slightly easier fit compared to Previous Generation Atlas Sweater
See size guide for more details

Machine wash cold, lay flat to dry
Cool iron if needed
Some shrinkage may occur if machine dried

