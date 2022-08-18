Digitally designed ventilation patterns are seamlessly knit in 3D
Made with 40% Viloft viscose, a sustainable wood-derived fiber that provides luxurious softness.
Men's Atlas Merino Button Collar
$ 94
was $188
Extra-fine Merino wool and sustainable Viloft viscose paired with targeted ventilation to keep you at the perfect temperature.
Extra-fine Merino wool and sustainable Viloft viscose paired with targeted ventilation to keep you at the perfect temperature.
Natural odor control
Moisture wicking
60% Merino wool, 40% Viloft viscose
Made by Vista Apparel in China
- Shawn is 6'1" wearing size Medium in Light Grey
- Designed to be worn over a button shirt
- Machine wash cold, lay flat to dry
- Cool iron if needed
- Will shrink 1/2 size if machine dried
Free U.S. Shipping*
Flat-rate International Shipping*
Multiple payment options available:
- Express: Apple, Google, Paypal, Amazon
- Shopify: Shop Pay, Shop Pay Installments
*Unless otherwise noted. Final sale items are exchange only and are ineligible for returns.