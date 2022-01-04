men's white atlas high crew tee flat shot of front
Targeted seamless ventilation provides unparalleled breathability throughout the day
atlas ventilation

Built to Breathe

Atlas utilizes digitally designed ventilation patterns that are seamlessly knit in 3D, for comfortable warmth and breathability with less fabric waste.

atlas quick dry

Moisture Wicking

Hydrophobic fibers wick moisture from skin, keeping you sweat-free through sudden warmth or heavy activity.

Men's Atlas High Crew Tee

$ 48

The performance and breathability of athletic tees, blended with ultra-soft cotton and a elevated neckline for all-day comfort.

Color: White

The performance and breathability of athletic tees, blended with ultra-soft cotton and a elevated neckline for all-day comfort.

  • Targeted ventilation unlocks next-level breathability
  • Moisture wicking
  • 55% Moisture-Wicking Nylon, 45% Cotton
  • Made by Towinall in Jinhua City, China
  • Snug through body and bicep; we recommend sizing up to wear as a t-shirt
  • See size guide for more details
  • Machine wash cold, tumble dry low
  • Cool iron if needed

