Apollo Phase Change Material with Gradient Colors

NASA-developed Phase Change Materials work as a thermal battery, absorbing excess heat to keep you 2° closer to your ideal body temperature.

Crisp collars with built-in stays are subtly tacked down for a sharp, consistent look.

$ 89
was $128

NASA-grade temperature regulation and an ultra-breathable knit, redesigned with the perfect balance of sharpness, stretch and utility.
Previous Generation items are final sale.

Color: Navy (Recycled)

Temperature regulating Phase Change Material
Breathable, sweat-wicking pique knit
4-way stretch
Stitch-secured collar with built-in collar stays
Chest pocket
Wrinkle resistant
Recycled: 54% Recycled Polyester, 46% PCM-Infused Polyester
Classic: 54% Polyester, 46% PCM-Infused Polyester
Made by Blue Wave in Fuzhou, China

Standard fit is 2" wider at the chest than Slim
2” shorter than our Apollo Shirt for tucked or untucked wear
Machine wash cold, tumble dry low
Naturally wrinkle resistant

Free U.S. Shipping & Returns*
Flat-rate International Shipping & Returns*

Multiple payment options available:

  • Sezzle Buy Now, Pay Later
  • Express: Apple, Google, Paypal, Amazon
  • Shopify: Shop Pay, Shop Pay Installments

*Unless otherwise noted. Previous Generation items are final sale.

