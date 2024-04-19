mens apollo polo proof point ar

Apollo Polo: NASA Temperature Regulation for Out Of This World Comfort

Problem: Traditional cotton shirting is stuffy and stiff, and depending on climate often leaving you too cold or sweaty and overheating (sometimes both in a single day).

Our Solution: Apollo pairs an ultra-breathable stretch knit construction with temperature regulating NASA Phase Change technology that acts as a thermal battery, absorbing and releasing heat as needed to keep you at the ideal temperature in any environment.

19x More Breathable Than Cotton

An open pique knit construction unlocks incredible breathability compared to traditional woven fabric, for sweat-free wear in the summer and hassle-free layering in the colder months.

4-Way Stretch

Unlike stiff woven shirting, Apollo’s knit structure unlocks next-level omnidirectional stretch that retains its shape throughout the day - without compromising on looks.

Stats for Nerds

  • Performance Tests:
    • Breathability (ASTM D737): Passed
    • Stretch (ASTM D2594): Passed
    • Wrinkle Resistance (AATCC 128): Passed
    • Quick Dry (AATCC 197): Passed
  • Carbon Footprint: 5.5 kgCO2e
  • +50% Recycled Content (Varies by Colorway)

Men's Apollo Polo

$ 49
was $98

Description: NASA-grade temperature regulation and a 19x more breathable than cotton pique knit combine to make the most comfortable shirt on the planet.

Built For: Active commutes, office days, work travel, weekend outings

  • Phase Change Materials (derived from canola flowers) act as a thermal battery that adapts to the wearer’s environment and body temperature
  • Brushed variants have a softer, fleecy hand feel
  • Breathable open pique-knit design
  • No-warp 3D collar
  • 4-way stretch
  • Moisture wicking
  • Wrinkle resistant
  • Solid: 54% Recycled TCD Polyester, 46% PCM-infused Polyester
  • Oxford: 66% Recycled TCD Polyester, 34% PCM-infused Polyester
  • Heather: 53% Recycled TCD Polyester, 47% PCM-infused Polyester
  • Made at Blue Wave in Fuzhou, CN or Magictex in Ho Chi Minh Vietnam
  • Slim fit; size up if between sizes
  • See size guide for more details
  • Machine wash cold, tumble dry low
  • Naturally wrinkle resistant; cool iron if needed

