Men's Previous Generation Apollo 1.0 Dress Shirt
Designed in 2016, our Apollo 1.0 is 19x more breathable than traditional cotton shirting, regulating your core temperature in real-time and providing you with the confidence to perform all day long.
Previous Generation items are final sale.
Color: Medium Grey
Temperature regulating Phase Change Material
Breathable, sweat-wicking pique knit
Wrinkle resistant
57% Polyester, 43% PCM-infused Polyester
Made by Blue Wave in China
Note: While we love our original Apollo Dress Shirt, if you bought our most recent version please note the original version has slightly shorter sleeve lengths, a straight back yoke, and a different collar design without permanent collar stays.
Choose between Slim and Standard
Machine wash cold, tumble dry low
Cool iron if needed
