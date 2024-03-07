mens aero zero dress shirt proof point ar

AeroZero° Dress Shirt: 100% Recycled, Zero Compromise

Problem: Traditional dress shirts are stiff and prone to wrinkle, with a high environmental cost that’s only made worse with frequent trips to the dry cleaner.

Our Solution: AeroZero° is the world’s first carbon neutral dress shirt. 100% recycled polyester milled under solar power unlocks machine washable, wrinkle resistant stretch fabric that outperforms traditional cotton on every front.

Effortless Easy Care

Ditch the dry cleaner while saving time (and money) with wrinkle resistant, machine washable fabric - in a pinch, you can even wash it in the hotel sink.

Dry Microclimate

Hydrophobic fibers wick moisture from the body and dry 2-3x faster than cotton, keeping you sweat-free through stuffy office days and active commutes.

Stats for Nerds

  • Performance Tests:
    • Machine Washability (AATCC 135): Passed
    • Wrinkle Resistance (AATCC 128): Passed
    • Stretch (ASTM D2594): Passed
    • Quick Dry (AATCC 197): Passed
  • Carbon Footprint: 6.7 kgCO2e
  • 100% Recycled Content

Men's AeroZero° Dress Shirt

$ 138

100% recycled and milled under solar power, AeroZero° fabric is incredibly soft, light, and coiled for comfortable everyday stretch.

Now Available: Special edition colorway with astronaut patches to commemorating our upcoming exhibit with the Smithsonian National Air & Space Museum. 10% of sales will go to the Smithsonian Institution to support STEM education programming. Available while supplies last.

Built For: Active commutes, office days, work travel, weekend outings

  • Limited edition Smithsonian variant available while supplies last; 10% of sales will go to the Smithsonian Institution to support STEM education programming
  • 100% Recycled fabric milled under solar power
  • Stretch woven (choose our solid colorways for maximum stretch)
  • Moisture wicking
  • No-warp 3D collar with built-in collar stays
  • 100% post-consumer recycled Polyester
  • Made by Lucky in Vietnam and Lucky in Taiwan
  • Choose between standard and slim
  • Solid colorways provide maximum stretch
  • See size guide for more details
  • Machine wash cold, tumble dry low
  • Naturally wrinkle resistant

