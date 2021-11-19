men's blue dot matrix aero button down front
Men's Blue Dot Matrix Aero Button Down on model looking right
men's blue dot matrix aero button down back
Men's Blue Dot Matrix Aero Button Down and Men's Storm Blue Momentum Chino on model walking left
close up of men's blue dot matrix aero button down shot of front
close up of men's blue dot matrix aero button down shot of back

Men's Previous Generation Aero Button Down

$ 104
was $128

Built for unparalleled everyday performance and comfort, with cotton-soft, moisture wicking stretch fabric and a versatile length.
Previous Generation items are final sale.

Color: Blue Dot Matrix

Built for unparalleled everyday performance and comfort, with cotton-soft, moisture wicking stretch fabric and a versatile length.
Previous Generation items are final sale.

4-way stretch
Moisture wicking
98% Polyester, 2% Elastane
Brushed for softness
Made by Blue Wave in China

Choose between Slim and Standard
½” shorter than our Apollo and Aero Shirts

Machine wash cold, tumble dry low
Your body heat naturally relaxes wrinkles; use a cool iron if needed

Free U.S. Shipping & Returns*
Flat-rate International Shipping & Returns*

Multiple payment options available:

  • Sezzle Buy Now, Pay Later
  • Express: Apple, Google, Paypal, Amazon
  • Shopify: Shop Pay, Shop Pay Installments

*Unless otherwise noted. Previous Generation items are final sale.

Reviews

Product rating score of 4.62667
75 reviews

Filter by:

Wear it with

Sale
Men's Indigo Heather Kinetic Pants Front
Men's Previous Generation Kinetic Pant Indigo Heather
$ 114
was $148
Select a color
men's navy kinetic blazer front
Men's Kinetic Blazer Navy
$ 328
Select a color
Sale
Men's Storm Blue Momentum Chino front view
Men's Previous Generation Pace Chino Storm Blue
$ 94
was $148
Select a color