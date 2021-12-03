Created through a process similar to our 3D Print-Knit™ garments, Atlas Knit Blazer eliminates 35% of the scraps left over in traditional cut-and-sew.
Men's 3D Print-Knit KlearNow Sweater
A seamless design made from soft, sustainable Viloft viscose that perfectly balances warmth and stretch.
Add your size to the cart, then use the custom promotional code that was mailed to you for your COMPLIMENTARY sweater
Color: Light
This item is currently out of stock.
Seamlessly knit for 35% less fabric waste
3D articulation
Resilient stretch
Sleeves and pockets are seamlessly linked to the main body
72% Viloft viscose, 28% PBT Polyester
Made by Tailored in Brooklyn, New York
Models are 6'2" wearing size Medium
Runs true to size.
Machine wash cold, lay flat to dry
Cool iron if needed
