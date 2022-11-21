velocity merino fabric roll

Wool Suiting Reimagined

The timeless look of wool masks incredible stretch in a modern cut built for unrestricted movement.

model wearing men's velocity merino blazer surrounded by splashing water

Hassle-Free Care

A blend of washable Merino wool offers natural odor and moisture control, and saves time and money usually spent on dry cleaning.

model tossing azurite heather velocity suit jacket forward

Wrinkle Free

You don't need an iron to look sharp — Velocity naturally releases wrinkles using your body heat, so you can toss it on and get moving.

Men's Velocity Merino Suit Jacket

$ 598

Celebrate in style with a premium Merino wool blend tailor made for luxurious comfort, limitless movement and effortless care.

  • Machine washable Merino wool
  • 4-way stretch woven
  • Half-lined for enhanced mobility
  • Natural odor control
  • Wrinkle resistant
  • 1 chest pocket + 2 inner pockets
  • Front pocket flaps can be tucked or left out for a traditional look
  • 49% Merino wool, 49% Polyester, 2% Polyurethane
  • Lining: 100% Polyester
  • Made by Matsuoka (Pinghu, CN) and Toray-TGE (Bangkok, TH)
  • Tailored fit, see size guide for more details
  • Machine wash cold, hang dry recommended
  • Naturally wrinkle resistant, cool iron if needed

