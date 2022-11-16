model wearing men's velocity dress pant surrounded by splashing water

Machine Washable

Dry cleaning is expensive, often inconvenient, and bad for the environment. That’s why we built Velocity to be truly machine washable.

velocity handfeel

Scientifically Soft

An ultra-soft hand with a classic look and feel. The surface of each fiber has been smoothed to prevent scratchiness and pilling over frequent wash cycles.

Men's Velocity Merino Dress Pant

$ 188

Celebrate in style with a premium Merino wool blend tailor made for luxurious comfort, limitless movement and effortless care.

Estimated to ship November 23

  • Machine washable Merino wool
  • 4-way stretch woven
  • Wrinkle resistant
  • Natural odor control
  • 2 front slash pockets
  • Stacked third pocket on wearer’s left for additional storage
  • 2 buttoned rear welt pockets
  • Stacked rear welt pocket fits keys or a small wallet
  • 49% Merino wool, 49% Polyester, 2% Polyurethane
  • Made by Matsuoka (Pinghu, CN) and Toray-TGE (Bangkok, TH)
  • Runs slim; size up or choose Standard for more traditional fit
  • Machine wash cold, tumble dry low
  • Naturally wrinkle resistant; cool iron if needed

mens velocity suit jacket navy wool front full flat
Men's Velocity Merino Suit Jacket Navy Wool
$ 498

