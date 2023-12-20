Targeted Ventilation
Digitally designed ventilation patterns are seamlessly knit in 3D, for comfortable warmth and breathability with less fabric waste.
Dry Microclimate
Hydrophobic Nylon fibers wick moisture from skin, keeping you sweat-free through sudden warmth or heavy activity.
Men's Previous Generation Atlas High Crew Tee
$ 24
was $58
The performance and breathability of athletic tees, blended with ultra-soft cotton and an elevated neckline for all-day comfort.
- Seamless targeted underarm ventilation for enhanced breathability (2023 tee no longer features targeted back ventilation)
- Moisture wicking
- Dynamic Degree Logo on bottom hem appears under UV light
- 55% Nylon, 45% Cotton
- Made by Towinall (Jinhua City, CN)
- Runs true to size; your normal t-shirt size is recommended
- See size guide for more details
- Machine wash cold, tumble dry low
- Naturally wrinkle resistant; cool iron if needed
Reviews
