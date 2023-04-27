Heat Tested
Pace Poplin fabric is lightweight and moisture-wicking, while reflecting ＞99% of UV light for safer and more comfortable time in the sun.
Built to Move
Innovative Primeflex fabric offers stretch and shape retention that avoids end-of-day sag, and a wrinkle-free look right out of the dryer.
Made to Last
Engineered to resist pilling and abrasion for a like-new look over countless wears and washes.
Men's Pace Poplin Short
A crisp, lightweight take on our best-selling chinos, built with stretch, wrinkle resistance and UPF 50+ sun protection for unparalleled warm-weather performance. Updated fit for 2023
Built For: Summer heat, outdoor adventures, commuting, work from wherever
Estimated to ship mid May
- Stretch waistband with belt loops
- Functional zip fly with snap and button closure
- Full front slash hand pockets
- Rear welt pockets with low-profile snap closure
- Moisture wicking/breathable
- Dries 50% faster than conventional performance fibers
- UPF 50+ fabric reflects ＞99% of UV light
- Fabric milled under solar power
- Resistant to abrasion and pilling
- 54% Polyester, 46% Primeflex™ Polyester
- Made by Tainan Enterprises in Jakarta, ID
- Revamped with higher rise and roomier fit through hip and leg opening; your normal size is recommended
- Slightly less stretch than traditional Pace fabric
- 8-10” inseam (graded by size)
- See size guide for more detail
- Machine wash cold, tumble dry low
- Naturally wrinkle resistant; cool iron if needed
