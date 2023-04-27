Louis is 6'1" wearing size Medium
pace poplin feature heat tested sun

Heat Tested

Pace Poplin fabric is lightweight and moisture-wicking, while reflecting ＞99% of UV light for safer and more comfortable time in the sun.

pace poplin olive fabric roll

Built to Move

Innovative Primeflex fabric offers stretch and shape retention that avoids end-of-day sag, and a wrinkle-free look right out of the dryer.

Clothes Being Spun in a Washing Machine

Made to Last

Engineered to resist pilling and abrasion for a like-new look over countless wears and washes.

Men's Pace Poplin Short

$ 98

A crisp, lightweight take on our best-selling chinos, built with stretch, wrinkle resistance and UPF 50+ sun protection for unparalleled warm-weather performance. Updated fit for 2023

Built For: Summer heat, outdoor adventures, commuting, work from wherever

Estimated to ship mid May

  • Stretch waistband with belt loops
  • Functional zip fly with snap and button closure
  • Full front slash hand pockets
  • Rear welt pockets with low-profile snap closure
  • Moisture wicking/breathable
  • Dries 50% faster than conventional performance fibers
  • UPF 50+ fabric reflects ＞99% of UV light
  • Fabric milled under solar power
  • Resistant to abrasion and pilling
  • 54% Polyester, 46% Primeflex™ Polyester
  • Made by Tainan Enterprises in Jakarta, ID
  • Revamped with higher rise and roomier fit through hip and leg opening; your normal size is recommended
  • Slightly less stretch than traditional Pace fabric
  • 8-10” inseam (graded by size)
  • See size guide for more detail
  • Machine wash cold, tumble dry low
  • Naturally wrinkle resistant; cool iron if needed

