Giovanni is 6'0" wearing size 32
Zippered pockets offer secure storage for your essentials on the go
A "magic" stretch waistband + drawcord ensures a comfortable fit throughout the day
Fabric Being Stretched in Four Directions

Radical Stretch

Spring-shaped warp-knit fibers unlock immense stretch and incredible bounceback to avoid end-of-day sag.

kinetic - quick dry

Dry Microclimate

Kinetic fabric wicks moisture away from the body and dries quickly to maintain a sweat-free microclimate under heavy activity.

Close-up of Navy Fabric Rolls

Wrinkle Resistant

Natural wrinkle resistance unlocks effortless easy care and a sharp look at a moment’s notice.

Men's Kinetic Pull-On Pant

$ 80

(Formerly Kinetic Jogger)
With a versatile modern cut and “magic” comfort waistband, our redesigned Kinetic upgrades the everyday jogger with radical warp-knit stretch to take on days that feel like marathons.

Built For: Work from wherever, travel/commuting, errands, weekend meetups

(Formerly Kinetic Jogger)
With a versatile modern cut and “magic” comfort waistband, our redesigned Kinetic upgrades the everyday jogger with radical warp-knit stretch to take on days that feel like marathons.

Built For: Work from wherever, travel/commuting, errands, weekend meetups

  • Updated from Kinetic Jogger: back-ribbed cuffs have been updated to a clean darted taper through the calf for easy hemming
  • Resilient 4-way stretch
  • Pull-on comfort waistband with drawcord + faux front fly
  • Signature curved rear darts
  • Two rear welt pockets with discreet zippers
  • Hidden zippered front pocket
  • Two front slash hand pockets
  • Note: not DWR treated
  • Body: 100% Primeflex™ Polyester (15% corn based)
  • Pockets/Inner Waistband: 91% Polyester, 9% Elastane
  • Made by Tainan Enterprises (Jakarta, ID)
  • Similar fit to Men’s Kinetic Jogger
  • Back-darted through the calf for a clean, sneaker-friendly taper
  • One fit with graded inseam (see size chart for details)
  • We suggest ordering a size up if in-between sizes
  • Machine wash cold, tumble dry low
  • Naturally wrinkle resistant; cool iron if needed

Free U.S. Shipping & Easy Returns*
Flat-rate International Shipping & Returns*

Multiple payment options available:

  • Standard Checkout including M° Rewards Points Redemption
  • Express Payment: Apple Pay, Google Pay, PayPal, Amazon, ShopPay
  • Financing: ShopPay Installments

*Unless otherwise noted.

men's grey white heather apollo raglan sport shirt flat shot of front
Men's Apollo Raglan Sport Shirt Grey White Heather
$ 130

Reviews

Filter by:

You May Also Like

men's black apollo raglan sport shirt flat shot of front
Men's Apollo Raglan Sport Shirt Black
$ 130
Select a color
Men's Velocity Suit Jacket Best Travel Suit
Men's Velocity Suit Jacket Azurite Heather
$ 495
Select a color
mens composite merino boxer brief navy front full flat
Men's Composite Merino Boxer Brief Navy
$ 35
Select a color