Radical Stretch
Spring-shaped warp-knit fibers unlock immense stretch and incredible bounceback to avoid end-of-day sag.
Dry Microclimate
Kinetic fabric wicks moisture away from the body and dries quickly to maintain a sweat-free microclimate under heavy activity.
Wrinkle Resistant
Natural wrinkle resistance unlocks effortless easy care and a sharp look at a moment’s notice.
Men's Kinetic Pull-On Pant
(Formerly Kinetic Jogger)
With a versatile modern cut and “magic” comfort waistband, our redesigned Kinetic upgrades the everyday jogger with radical warp-knit stretch to take on days that feel like marathons.
Built For: Work from wherever, travel/commuting, errands, weekend meetups
- Updated from Kinetic Jogger: back-ribbed cuffs have been updated to a clean darted taper through the calf for easy hemming
- Resilient 4-way stretch
- Pull-on comfort waistband with drawcord + faux front fly
- Signature curved rear darts
- Two rear welt pockets with discreet zippers
- Hidden zippered front pocket
- Two front slash hand pockets
- Note: not DWR treated
- Body: 100% Primeflex™ Polyester (15% corn based)
- Pockets/Inner Waistband: 91% Polyester, 9% Elastane
- Made by Tainan Enterprises (Jakarta, ID)
- Similar fit to Men’s Kinetic Jogger
- Back-darted through the calf for a clean, sneaker-friendly taper
- One fit with graded inseam (see size chart for details)
- We suggest ordering a size up if in-between sizes
- Machine wash cold, tumble dry low
- Naturally wrinkle resistant; cool iron if needed
