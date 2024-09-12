Steven is 6'1" wearing size Medium
mens kinetic pant proof point ar

4-Way Stretch

Warp-knit Japanese Primeflex® polyester has the feel and structure of a woven, but bends and stretches like a knit.

kinetic pintuck proof point

Naturally Wrinkle Resistant

Kinetic uses your own body heat to release and relax wrinkles within fifteen minutes, all without the use of harmful chemicals.

kinetic - quick dry

Quick Dry

Kinetic fabric wicks moisture away from the body and dries quickly to maintain a sweat-free microclimate under heavy activity.

Men's Kinetic Blazer

$ 350

Kinetic’s warp-knit fabric offers radical stretch for uninhibited motion, with a sharp look built to last through countless washes and wears.

Note: 2023 updated fit from Previous Generation

Kinetic’s warp-knit fabric offers radical stretch for uninhibited motion, with a sharp look built to last through countless washes and wears.

Note: 2023 updated fit from Previous Generation

  • 2023 version features an updated fit that is true to size
  • Warp-knit fabric
  • 4-way stretch
  • Unlined for mobility
  • 2 drop-in front hand pockets + welted chest pocket
  • Welted interior chest pocket + drop in pocket
  • Note: not DWR-treated
  • 100% Primeflex® Warp-knit Japanese Polyester (15% corn based)
  • Made by Tainan Enterprises (Jakarta, ID)
  • 2022 version features an updated fit that is true to size
  • See size guide for more details
  • Machine wash cold, tumble dry low
  • Kinetic uses your own body heat to release and relax wrinkles within fifteen minutes, all without the use of harmful chemicals

Free U.S. Shipping & Returns*
Flat-rate International Shipping & Returns*

Multiple payment options available:

  • Express: Apple, Google, Paypal, Amazon
  • Shopify: Shop Pay, Shop Pay Installments

*Unless otherwise noted.

Our high-performing pieces work better together

kinetic system free mens apollo raglan sport shirt 1x1
Men's Kinetic Suit System°
$ 0
$ 0

Reviews

Filter by:

Our Best Sellers

New
men's black oxford apollo polo flat shot of front
Men's Apollo Polo Black Oxford (Brushed)
$ 95
Select a color
New
men's kinetic pant charcoal new flat
Men's Kinetic Pant Charcoal
$ 150
Select a color
men's navy kinetic blazer front
Men's Kinetic Blazer Navy
$ 350
Select a color
New
men's black atlas v neck tee flat
Men's Atlas Tee Black (V-Neck)
$ 55
Select a color
Men's Velocity Suit Jacket Best Travel Suit
Men's Velocity Suit Jacket Azurite Heather
$ 495
Select a color
men's black apollo raglan sport shirt flat shot of front
Men's Apollo Raglan Sport Shirt Black
$ 130
Select a color
New
mens velocity dress pant black flat
Men's Velocity Dress Pant Black
$ 225
Select a color
mens apollo dress shirt new grey oxford front full flat
Men's Apollo Dress Shirt New Grey Oxford (Brushed)
$ 130
Select a color
mens composite merino boxer brief navy front full flat
Men's Composite Merino Boxer Brief Navy
$ 35
Select a color
Final Sale
mens fusion chore coat navy twill new flat
Men's Fusion Chore Coat Navy Twill
$ 199
was $298
Select a color