4-Way Stretch
Warp-knit Japanese Primeflex® polyester has the feel and structure of a woven, but bends and stretches like a knit.
Naturally Wrinkle Resistant
Kinetic uses your own body heat to release and relax wrinkles within fifteen minutes, all without the use of harmful chemicals.
Quick Dry
Kinetic fabric wicks moisture away from the body and dries quickly to maintain a sweat-free microclimate under heavy activity.
Men's Kinetic Blazer
Kinetic’s warp-knit fabric offers radical stretch for uninhibited motion, with a sharp look built to last through countless washes and wears.
Note: 2023 updated fit from Previous Generation
Note: 2023 updated fit from Previous Generation
- 2023 version features an updated fit that is true to size
- Warp-knit fabric
- 4-way stretch
- Unlined for mobility
- 2 drop-in front hand pockets + welted chest pocket
- Welted interior chest pocket + drop in pocket
- Note: not DWR-treated
- 100% Primeflex® Warp-knit Japanese Polyester (15% corn based)
- Made by Tainan Enterprises (Jakarta, ID)
- 2022 version features an updated fit that is true to size
- See size guide for more details
- Machine wash cold, tumble dry low
- Kinetic uses your own body heat to release and relax wrinkles within fifteen minutes, all without the use of harmful chemicals
Reviews
