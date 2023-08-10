Built for the Planet
A sustainably sourced blend of wood-derived Viscose offers next-level stretch, softness and breathability.
An Essential Layer
Rich woven twill fabric marries structure and stretch for wear-anywhere loungewear comfort.
Made to Last
Specialized fabric is built and tested to resist wrinkles and stay like new through countless washes and wears.
Men's Fusion Overshirt
Meet the future of flannel — bio-based stretch fabric crafted with a soft-brushed interior for long lasting, broken-in comfort right out of the box.
Built For: Work from wherever, travel, errands, weekend lounging, date night, outdoor adventures
- Updated fabric is slightly lighter weight + more structured compared to previous generation
- Soft-spun bio-based yarns
- Resilient stretch
- Breathable + moisture wicking
- 2 front chest pockets
- Built-in collar stays
- Covered front button placket for a clean look
- 47% Viscose, 44% Polyester, 6% Acrylic, 3% Polyurethane
- Made by Texma (Semerang, ID)
- Slightly oversized for easy layering; your normal size is recommended
- Note: our more structured fabric has slightly less stretch than the previous generation
- See size guide for more details
- Machine wash cold, tumble dry low
- Naturally wrinkle resistant; cool iron if needed
