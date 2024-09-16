Dry Microclimate
A specialized blend of recycled polyester wicks moisture and dries quickly to keep you sweat-free in stuffy offices and packed trains.
Recycled Content
Recycled polyester reduces CO2 emissions by 52% compared to virgin materials, and diverts plastic waste from landfills.
Men's Composite Merino Raglan Tee
Previously Composite Merino Active Tee
The everyday tee reimagined for the modern age - an ergonomic cut crafted with ultra-soft washable Merino wool for long-lasting performance and comfort.
- Natural odor control
- Ergonomic raglan construction
- Reinforced stitching
- Moisture wicking
- 82% Recycled Polyester, 14% Merino Wool, 4% Elastane
- Made by Crown Yin in Taiwan
Easier fit; size down for a more fitted look. Expect some minor shrinkage due to Merino composition
- Machine wash cold, tumble dry low
- Naturally wrinkle resistant, and can be washed and dried at home in the washing machine (or kitchen sink), for dryer-to-drawer convenience.
Free U.S. Shipping & Returns*
Flat-rate International Shipping & Returns*
Multiple payment options available:
- Express: Apple, Google, Paypal, Amazon
- Shopify: Shop Pay, Shop Pay Installments
*Unless otherwise noted.