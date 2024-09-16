Dry Microclimate

A specialized blend of recycled polyester wicks moisture and dries quickly to keep you sweat-free in stuffy offices and packed trains.

Gray Yarn Next to a Plastic Bottle

Recycled Content

Recycled polyester reduces CO2 emissions by 52% compared to virgin materials, and diverts plastic waste from landfills.

Men's Composite Merino Raglan Tee

$ 65

Previously Composite Merino Active Tee

The everyday tee reimagined for the modern age - an ergonomic cut crafted with ultra-soft washable Merino wool for long-lasting performance and comfort.

  • Natural odor control
  • Ergonomic raglan construction
  • Reinforced stitching
  • Moisture wicking
  • 82% Recycled Polyester, 14% Merino Wool, 4% Elastane
  • Made by Crown Yin in Taiwan

Easier fit; size down for a more fitted look. Expect some minor shrinkage due to Merino composition

  • Machine wash cold, tumble dry low
  • Naturally wrinkle resistant, and can be washed and dried at home in the washing machine (or kitchen sink), for dryer-to-drawer convenience.

Free U.S. Shipping & Returns*
Flat-rate International Shipping & Returns*

Multiple payment options available:

  • Express: Apple, Google, Paypal, Amazon
  • Shopify: Shop Pay, Shop Pay Installments

*Unless otherwise noted.

Reviews

Filter by:

