diagram showing off composite merino benefits
model wearing composite merino mock neck in front of a cloud of vapor

Dry Microclimate

Composite's soft and breathable tri-blend wicks moisture (and naturally controls sweat and odor) for all-day comfort.

navy composite merino long sleeve tee wavy fabric

Ultra Soft

19.5 micron Merino is finer and more pliable than typical 24 micron wool, resulting in 56% softer, itch-free fabric.

Men's Composite Merino Mock Neck

$ 69
was $98

An elevated everyday staple crafted with ultra-soft washable Merino wool for resilient stretch and long-lasting performance.

  • Soft-spun washable wool
  • Moisture wicking
  • Natural odor control
  • Reinforced with recycled Polyester for durability and shape retention
  • Double layer yoke for a smooth look
  • 82% Recycled Polyester, 14% Merino wool, 4% Elastane
  • Made by Crown Yin in Taiwan

See size guide for more details

  • Machine wash cold, tumble dry low
  • Cool iron if needed

