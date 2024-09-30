Andreas is 6’1’ wearing size Medium
Digitally-designed elbow and shoulder articulation seamlessly enhances fit and mobility.
Targeted underarm ventilation keeps you from overheating as the seasons change.
Resilient ribbing and a reinforced button placket are built to last wear after wear.
Men's Atlas Air Button Polo Sweater proof point

Atlas Air Button Polo Sweater: Lightweight Layering, Perfected

Problem: There’s nothing cozier than a good sweater, but most are too warm to be anything but single-season pieces - and finer cashmere blends pill and bag out even with meticulous care.

Our Solution: Atlas Air blends the lightweight warmth and softness of cashmere with targeted ventilation and effortless easy care - the result is a collection of cross-season staples that will carry you through the workweek without breaking a sweat.

Men's Atlas Air Button Polo Sweater proof point

Heat + Odor Control

Targeted ventilation balances breathability and warmth to keep you at the ideal temperature no matter the season, while hygroscopic viscose yarns naturally mitigate sweat and odor for a fresh feeling wear after wear.

Men’s Atlas Air Button Polo Sweater proof point

Easy Care Optimized

Innovative fabric doesn’t require dry cleaning or hand washing - all Atlas pieces are machine washable and pilling/abrasion resistant, making them a natural choice over high-maintenance cashmere.

Men’s Atlas Air Button Polo Sweater proof point

Stats for Nerds

  • Performance Tests:
  • Breathability (ASTM D737): Passed
  • Stretch (ASTM D2594): Passed
  • Wrinkle Resistance (AATCC 128): Passed
  • Quick Dry (AATCC 197): Passed
  • Carbon Footprint: 5.5 kgCO2e
  • +50% Recycled Content (Varies by Colorway)

Men’s Atlas Air Button Polo Sweater

$ 155

Sitting at the intersection of t-shirt and sweater, our newest Atlas Air pieces are designed as the ultimate cotton-cashmere alternative. A luxuriously soft, machine washable viscose blend shines as a standalone piece or lightweight layer, with seamless targeted ventilation for next-level cross-season comfort.

Built For: Cross-season layering, stuffy offices, active commutes, work from wherever

Sitting at the intersection of t-shirt and sweater, our newest Atlas Air pieces are designed as the ultimate cotton-cashmere alternative. A luxuriously soft, machine washable viscose blend shines as a standalone piece or lightweight layer, with seamless targeted ventilation for next-level cross-season comfort.

Built For: Cross-season layering, stuffy offices, active commutes, work from wherever

  • Updated fit, weight and styling from our previous generation Atlas Sweaters (comparable to our 2023 Atlas Turtleneck)
  • Fine-gauge wood-based viscose blend is 50-66% lighter than our Fall/Winter sweaters
  • Targeted underarm ventilation enhances breathability to prevent overheating
  • Computerized knit with linked seaming for zero fabric waste
  • Pill/abrasion resistant
  • Articulated drop shoulder + elbow design enhance fit and mobility
  • Soft ribbed collar resists curling/”baconing”
  • Reinforced button placket
  • Resilient architectural ribbing with enhanced shape retention
  • Resilient stretch
  • Moisture wicking
  • Natural odor resistance
  • Dynamic Degree Logo on bottom hem appears under UV light
  • 72% Viscose, 28% PBT Polyester
  • Made by Knit Up in DongGuan, CN
  • Hip length, tailored fit designed for wearing on its own, layered over a tee or under a blazer; your normal size is recommended
  • Updated fit and styling from our previous generation Atlas Sweaters; see size guide for more details
  • Machine wash cold, lay flat to dry recommended; tumble dry low as needed
  • Naturally wrinkle resistant; cool iron if needed
  • Hanging and high-heat dryer use may result in garment deformation/shrinkage

Free U.S. Shipping & Returns*
Flat-rate International Shipping & Returns*

Multiple payment options available:

  • Express: Apple, Google, Paypal, Amazon
  • Shopify: Shop Pay, Shop Pay Installments

*Unless otherwise noted.

mens atlas v neck sweater pullover indigo heather flat
Men's Atlas Air V-Neck Sweater Indigo Heather
$ 95
Men’s Atlas Air 1/4 Zip Ash Brown flat
Men’s Atlas Air 1/4 Zip Ash Brown
$ 165
Men's Labs Atlas Short Sleeve Knit Polo mercury grey heather flat
Men's Atlas Short Sleeve Knit Polo Mercury Grey Heather
$ 125

Reviews

Filter by:

Explore Best Sellers

Mens Dark Black Velocity Blazer - Front
Men's Velocity Suit Jacket Black
$ 495
Select a color
mens composite merino active tee navy front full flat
Men's Composite Merino Raglan Tee Navy
$ 65
Select a color
New
mens velocity dress pant black flat
Men's Velocity Dress Pant Black
$ 225
Select a color
mens velocity shirt jacket soft granite front full flat
Men's Velocity Shirt Jacket Soft Granite
$ 115
Select a color
New
Men's Kinetic Blazer Dark Olive flat
Men's Kinetic Blazer Dark Olive
$ 350
Select a color
New
mens kinetic pant dark olive flat
Men's Kinetic Pant Dark Olive
$ 150
Select a color