Steven is 6'1" wearing size Medium
Targeted underarm ventilation keeps you from overheating as the seasons change.
Digitally-designed elbow and shoulder articulation seamlessly enhances fit and mobility.
Resilient ribbing and a heavy-duty zip closure are built to last wear after wear.
Dynamic Degree Logo on bottom hem appears under UV light.
Men’s Atlas Air Crewneck Sweater proof point

Atlas Air: Lightweight Layering, Perfected

Problem: There’s nothing cozier than a good sweater, but most are too warm to be anything but single-season pieces - and finer cashmere blends pill and bag out even with meticulous care.
Our Solution: Atlas Air blends the lightweight warmth and softness of cashmere with targeted ventilation and effortless easy care - the result is a collection of cross-season staples that will carry you through the workweek without breaking a sweat.

mens atlas air polo sweater proof point

Heat + Odor Control

Targeted ventilation balances breathability and warmth to keep you at the ideal temperature no matter the season, while hygroscopic viscose yarns naturally mitigate sweat and odor for a fresh feeling wear after wear.

mens atlas air polo sweater proof point

Easy Care Optimized

Innovative fabric doesn’t require dry cleaning or hand washing - all Atlas pieces are machine washable and pilling/abrasion resistant, making them a natural choice over high-maintenance cashmere.

proof point Men’s Atlas Air Crewneck Sweater
  • Performance Tests:
  • Breathability (ASTM D737): Passed
  • Stretch (ASTM D2594): Passed
  • Wrinkle Resistance (AATCC 128): Passed
  • Quick Dry (AATCC 197): Passed
  • Carbon Footprint: 5.5 kgCO2e
  • +50% Recycled Content (Varies by Colorway)

Men’s Atlas Air 1/4 Zip

$ 100

Sitting at the intersection of t-shirt and sweater, Atlas Air is designed as the ultimate cotton-cashmere alternative. A luxuriously soft, machine washable viscose blend shines as a standalone piece or lightweight layer, with seamless targeted ventilation for next-level cross-season comfort.

Built For: Cross-season layering, stuffy offices, active commutes, work from wherever

Sitting at the intersection of t-shirt and sweater, Atlas Air is designed as the ultimate cotton-cashmere alternative. A luxuriously soft, machine washable viscose blend shines as a standalone piece or lightweight layer, with seamless targeted ventilation for next-level cross-season comfort.

Built For: Cross-season layering, stuffy offices, active commutes, work from wherever

  • Updated fit, weight and styling from our previous generation Atlas Sweaters (comparable to our 2023 Atlas Turtleneck)
  • Fine-gauge wood-based viscose blend is 50-66% lighter than our Fall/Winter sweaters
  • Targeted underarm ventilation enhances breathability to prevent overheating
  • Computerized knit with linked seaming for zero fabric waste
  • Pill/abrasion resistant
  • Soft but sturdy milano-stitch collar with heavy-duty zip closure
  • Digitally-designed elbow and shoulder articulation enhances fit and mobility
  • Resilient architectural accent ribbing with enhanced shape retention
  • Resilient stretch
  • Moisture wicking
  • Natural odor resistance
  • Dynamic Degree Logo on bottom hem appears under UV light
  • 72% Viscose, 28% PBT Polyester
  • Made by Knit Up in DongGuan, CN
  • Hip length, tailored fit designed for wearing on its own, layered over a tee or under a blazer; your normal size is recommended
  • Updated fit and styling from our previous generation Atlas Sweaters; see size guide for more details
  • Machine wash cold, lay flat to dry recommended; tumble dry low as needed
  • Naturally wrinkle resistant; cool iron if needed
  • Hang drying and high-heat dryer use may result in garment deformation/shrinkage

Free U.S. Shipping & Returns*
Flat-rate International Shipping & Returns*

Multiple payment options available:

  • Express: Apple, Google, Paypal, Amazon
  • Shopify: Shop Pay, Shop Pay Installments

*Unless otherwise noted.

Men’s Atlas Air Crewneck Sweater cobalt on model
Men’s Atlas Air Crewneck Sweater Cobalt
$ 95
Men's Labs Atlas Short Sleeve Knit Polo chambray heather flat
Men's Atlas Short Sleeve Knit Polo Chambray Heather
$ 125
mens atlas v neck sweater pullover indigo heather flat
Men's Atlas Air V-Neck Sweater Indigo Heather
$ 95
mens atlas v neck tee white flat
Men's Atlas Tee White (V-Neck)
$ 55

Reviews

Filter by:

Best Sellers

New
men's black oxford apollo polo flat shot of front
Men's Apollo Polo Black Oxford (Brushed)
$ 95
Select a color
men's black kinetic tapered pant flat shot of front
Men's Kinetic Pant Black
$ 150
Select a color
New
Men's Velocity Suit Jacket Best Travel Suit
Men's Velocity Suit Jacket Azurite Heather
$ 495
Select a color
New
White AeroZero Dress Shirt Best Travel Shirt
Men's AeroZero° Dress Shirt White
$ 140
Select a color
New
men's azurite heather velocity dress pant flat shot of front
Men's Velocity Dress Pant Azurite Heather
$ 225
Select a color