Atlas Air: Lightweight Layering, Perfected
Problem: There’s nothing cozier than a good sweater, but most are too warm to be anything but single-season pieces - and finer cashmere blends pill and bag out even with meticulous care.
Our Solution: Atlas Air blends the lightweight warmth and softness of cashmere with targeted ventilation and effortless easy care - the result is a collection of cross-season staples that will carry you through the workweek without breaking a sweat.
Heat + Odor Control
Targeted ventilation balances breathability and warmth to keep you at the ideal temperature no matter the season, while hygroscopic viscose yarns naturally mitigate sweat and odor for a fresh feeling wear after wear.
Easy Care Optimized
Innovative fabric doesn’t require dry cleaning or hand washing - all Atlas pieces are machine washable and pilling/abrasion resistant, making them a natural choice over high-maintenance cashmere.
- Performance Tests:
- Breathability (ASTM D737): Passed
- Stretch (ASTM D2594): Passed
- Wrinkle Resistance (AATCC 128): Passed
- Quick Dry (AATCC 197): Passed
- Carbon Footprint: 5.5 kgCO2e
- +50% Recycled Content (Varies by Colorway)
Men’s Atlas Air 1/4 Zip
Sitting at the intersection of t-shirt and sweater, Atlas Air is designed as the ultimate cotton-cashmere alternative. A luxuriously soft, machine washable viscose blend shines as a standalone piece or lightweight layer, with seamless targeted ventilation for next-level cross-season comfort.
Built For: Cross-season layering, stuffy offices, active commutes, work from wherever
Sitting at the intersection of t-shirt and sweater, Atlas Air is designed as the ultimate cotton-cashmere alternative. A luxuriously soft, machine washable viscose blend shines as a standalone piece or lightweight layer, with seamless targeted ventilation for next-level cross-season comfort.
Built For: Cross-season layering, stuffy offices, active commutes, work from wherever
- Updated fit, weight and styling from our previous generation Atlas Sweaters (comparable to our 2023 Atlas Turtleneck)
- Fine-gauge wood-based viscose blend is 50-66% lighter than our Fall/Winter sweaters
- Targeted underarm ventilation enhances breathability to prevent overheating
- Computerized knit with linked seaming for zero fabric waste
- Pill/abrasion resistant
- Soft but sturdy milano-stitch collar with heavy-duty zip closure
- Digitally-designed elbow and shoulder articulation enhances fit and mobility
- Resilient architectural accent ribbing with enhanced shape retention
- Resilient stretch
- Moisture wicking
- Natural odor resistance
- Dynamic Degree Logo on bottom hem appears under UV light
- 72% Viscose, 28% PBT Polyester
- Made by Knit Up in DongGuan, CN
- Hip length, tailored fit designed for wearing on its own, layered over a tee or under a blazer; your normal size is recommended
- Updated fit and styling from our previous generation Atlas Sweaters; see size guide for more details
- Machine wash cold, lay flat to dry recommended; tumble dry low as needed
- Naturally wrinkle resistant; cool iron if needed
- Hang drying and high-heat dryer use may result in garment deformation/shrinkage
Free U.S. Shipping & Returns*
Flat-rate International Shipping & Returns*
Multiple payment options available:
- Express: Apple, Google, Paypal, Amazon
- Shopify: Shop Pay, Shop Pay Installments
*Unless otherwise noted.