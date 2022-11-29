Born From Space
A light and airy fabric built with NASA-developed Phase Change Materials regulates your body temperature in real time, for true cross-seasonal comfort.
Ultimate Breathability
A moisture wicking pique knit construction is 19x more breathable than traditional woven fabric, for a sweat-free microclimate throughout your day.
Easy Care
Apollo is built to be machine washable and naturally wrinkle resistant, for easy care without the hassle of dry cleaning.
Men's Apollo Raglan Long Sleeve Polo
Combining the full-range motion unlocked by our raglan shirts with the easy popover aesthetic of our best-selling polos, our latest Apollo offers incredible breathability, wrinkle resistance and NASA temperature regulation for out of this world everyday comfort.
Built For: Day trips, golfing, working from wherever
Combining the full-range motion unlocked by our raglan shirts with the easy popover aesthetic of our best-selling polos, our latest Apollo offers incredible breathability, wrinkle resistance and NASA temperature regulation for out of this world everyday comfort.
Built For: Day trips, golfing, working from wherever
- Phase Change Materials act as a thermal battery that adapts to the wearer’s environment and body temperature
- Breathable open pique knit design
- 4-way stretch
- Raglan sleeves designed for uninhibited motion
- No-warp collar with built-in stays
- Moisture wicking
- Wrinkle resistant
- 66% Recycled TCD Polyester, 34% PCM-Infused Polyester
- Made at Blue Wave in Fuzhou, CN
- Offered in one easy fit that falls between our Slim and Standard dress shirts, with a 3" shorter length for the perfect untucked fit
- In comparison to our classic Apollo Polo, the Long Sleeve Raglan Polo features the same body length and a 1/2" wider fit in the chest
- See size guide for more details
- Machine wash cold, tumble dry low
- Naturally wrinkle resistant; cool iron if needed
Free U.S. Shipping & Returns*
Flat-rate International Shipping & Returns*
Multiple payment options available:
- Express: Apple, Google, Paypal, Amazon
- Shopify: Shop Pay, Shop Pay Installments
*Unless otherwise noted.