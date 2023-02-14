Raglan sleeves offer natural shaping and uninhibited motion
A Decade of Comfort

Celebrating the ten year anniversary of the Apollo Shirt Kickstarter that launched our company and ushered in a decade of comfort.

Born From Space

A light and airy fabric built with NASA-developed Phase Change Materials regulates your body temperature in real time, for enhanced comfort in any environment.

Steam on Top of Fabric

Ultimate Breathability

A moisture wicking pique-knit construction is 19x more breathable than traditional woven fabric, for a sweat-free microclimate throughout your day.

Planet Conscious

Apollo’s updated fabric is built with bio-based PCMs and a blend of Recycled Polyester, for a reduced carbon footprint compared to virgin materials.

Men's Apollo Active Tee

$ 49
was $68

Celebrating ten years of out of this world comfort - limited edition color available while supplies last

Our flagship fabric in a special edition silhouette, engineered with NASA temperature regulation, turbo-charged breathability and moisture wicking properties to tackle even the toughest workouts.

Built For: Morning runs, spur of the moment workouts, travel

  • Limited edition colorway features embroidered Apollo X astronaut + photochromic degree logo on bottom hem
  • Phase Change Materials (derived from canola flowers) act as a thermal battery that adapts to the wearer’s environment and body temperature
  • Breathable open pique-knit design
  • Raglan sleeve enhances full range motion
  • 4-way stretch
  • Moisture wicking
  • Wrinkle resistant
  • 66% Recycled TCD Polyester, 34% PCM-infused Polyester
  • Made at Blue Wave in Fuzhou, CN
  • Standard fit; true to size
  • See size guide for more details
  • Machine wash cold, tumble dry low
  • Naturally wrinkle resistant; cool iron if needed

