AeroZero° Sport Shirt: 100% Recycled for Everyday Comfort

Problem: Traditional button shirts are stiff and prone to wrinkle, breaking down as they break in.
Our Solution: AeroZero° Sport Shirt’s easy everyday cut outperforms traditional button-downs on every front, from enhanced out of the box comfort to robust wrinkle and abrasion resistance that retains a like-new look wear after wear - and with its 100% recycled fabric blend, it’s a better choice for both you and the planet.

Effortless Easy Care

Ditch the dry cleaner while saving time (and money) with wrinkle resistant, machine washable fabric - in a pinch, you can even wash it in the hotel sink.

Dry Microclimate

Hydrophobic fibers wick moisture from the body and dry 2-3x faster than cotton, keeping you sweat-free through stuffy office days and active commutes.

Stats for Nerds

  • Performance Tests:
  • Machine Washability (AATCC 135): Passed
  • Wrinkle Resistance (AATCC 128): Passed
  • Stretch (ASTM D2594): Passed
  • Quick Dry (AATCC 197): Passed
  • Carbon Footprint: 6.7 kgCO2e
  • 100% Recycled Content

Men's AeroZero° Sport Shirt

$ 128

100% recycled and milled under solar power, AeroZero° fabric is incredibly soft, light, and coiled for comfortable stretch - now in a versatile cut built for a sharp look every day of the week.

Built For: Active commutes, office days, work travel, weekend outings

Estimated to ship late August

  • 100% Recycled fabric milled under solar power
  • Stretch woven (choose our solid colorways for maximum stretch)
  • Breathable + moisture wicking
  • Wrinkle resistant
  • Button down collar prevents splaying
  • Front chest pocket
  • 100% post-consumer recycled Polyester
  • Made by Lucky in Taiwan
  • Unified cut sits between Slim and Standard fits
  • ~1.25" shorter than AeroZero° Dress Shirt for tucked or untucked wear
  • Solid colorways provide maximum stretch
  • See size guide for more details
  • Machine wash cold, tumble dry low
  • Naturally wrinkle resistant

