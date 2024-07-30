AeroZero° Sport Shirt: 100% Recycled for Everyday Comfort
Problem: Traditional button shirts are stiff and prone to wrinkle, breaking down as they break in.
Our Solution: AeroZero° Sport Shirt’s easy everyday cut outperforms traditional button-downs on every front, from enhanced out of the box comfort to robust wrinkle and abrasion resistance that retains a like-new look wear after wear - and with its 100% recycled fabric blend, it’s a better choice for both you and the planet.
Effortless Easy Care
Ditch the dry cleaner while saving time (and money) with wrinkle resistant, machine washable fabric - in a pinch, you can even wash it in the hotel sink.
Dry Microclimate
Hydrophobic fibers wick moisture from the body and dry 2-3x faster than cotton, keeping you sweat-free through stuffy office days and active commutes.
Stats for Nerds
- Performance Tests:
- Machine Washability (AATCC 135): Passed
- Wrinkle Resistance (AATCC 128): Passed
- Stretch (ASTM D2594): Passed
- Quick Dry (AATCC 197): Passed
- Carbon Footprint: 6.7 kgCO2e
- 100% Recycled Content
Men's AeroZero° Sport Shirt
100% recycled and milled under solar power, AeroZero° fabric is incredibly soft, light, and coiled for comfortable stretch - now in a versatile cut built for a sharp look every day of the week.
Built For: Active commutes, office days, work travel, weekend outings
Estimated to ship late August
- 100% Recycled fabric milled under solar power
- Stretch woven (choose our solid colorways for maximum stretch)
- Breathable + moisture wicking
- Wrinkle resistant
- Button down collar prevents splaying
- Front chest pocket
- 100% post-consumer recycled Polyester
- Made by Lucky in Taiwan
- Unified cut sits between Slim and Standard fits
- ~1.25" shorter than AeroZero° Dress Shirt for tucked or untucked wear
- Solid colorways provide maximum stretch
- See size guide for more details
- Machine wash cold, tumble dry low
- Naturally wrinkle resistant
