Ultimate Protection
Polarized triacetate lenses block 100% of harmful UVA/B rays, providing best-in-class glare reduction and optical clarity on even the brightest days.
Durable Details
Multi-layered lenses offer enhanced scratch resistance over traditional polycarbonate, while stainless steel lens rims and premium copper-plated hinges impart a luxurious aesthetic built to last wear after wear.
Planet-Friendly Frames
Cellulose acetate frames made from wood pulp are a biodegradable, eco-friendly alternative to traditional plastic, offering the perfect blend of style and sustainability.
Stats for Nerds / Collage Overlay Text
- 100% UVA/UVB Protection
- Zero-Glare Polarization
- Durable Triacetate Lens
- Stainless Steel and Copper components
LABS Optics Sunglasses
Built for sunny walk-and-talk meetings, summer travel and everything in between, our first-ever sunglasses pair essential outdoor clarity and top-rated UV protection with a smart, premium aesthetic that will slot seamlessly into any outfit.
Limited inventory available - secure yours while supplies last.
Estimate to ship the next day
- Limited inventory available while supplies last
- Polarized, scratch-resistant triacetate cellulose lenses
- Blocks 85% visible light + 100% UVA/UVB (UV400) rays (ANS Z80.3 Certified)
- Cellulose acetate frames with stainless steel lens rims + stainless steel plated copper hinges and reinforcement
- Signature degree logo cutout on temple tip can be used for accessory attachments (none included)
- Ships with exclusive branded box + carrying pouch
- Made in China
- One size fits most
- Frame (w): 143.0mm
- Bridge (w): 23.0mm
- Temple/Arm (l): 145.0mm
- Lens (w/h): 50.0 x 42.8mm
Gently clean with microfiber cloth
Free U.S. Shipping & Returns*
Flat-rate International Shipping & Returns*
Multiple payment options available:
Express: Apple, Google, Paypal, Amazon
Shopify: Shop Pay, Shop Pay Installments
*Unless otherwise noted.
