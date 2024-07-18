The canvas bag is easily detached from the frame, cinched closed and carried with its heavy duty shoulder strap on laundry days
Ultimate Protection

Polarized triacetate lenses block 100% of harmful UVA/B rays, providing best-in-class glare reduction and optical clarity on even the brightest days.

Durable Details

Multi-layered lenses offer enhanced scratch resistance over traditional polycarbonate, while stainless steel lens rims and premium copper-plated hinges impart a luxurious aesthetic built to last wear after wear.

Planet-Friendly Frames

Cellulose acetate frames made from wood pulp are a biodegradable, eco-friendly alternative to traditional plastic, offering the perfect blend of style and sustainability.

White AeroZero Dress Shirt Best Travel Shirt

  • 100% UVA/UVB Protection
  • Zero-Glare Polarization
  • Durable Triacetate Lens
  • Stainless Steel and Copper components

LABS Optics Sunglasses

$ 195

Built for sunny walk-and-talk meetings, summer travel and everything in between, our first-ever sunglasses pair essential outdoor clarity and top-rated UV protection with a smart, premium aesthetic that will slot seamlessly into any outfit.

Limited inventory available - secure yours while supplies last.

Estimate to ship the next day

  • Limited inventory available while supplies last
  • Polarized, scratch-resistant triacetate cellulose lenses
  • Blocks 85% visible light + 100% UVA/UVB (UV400) rays (ANS Z80.3 Certified)
  • Cellulose acetate frames with stainless steel lens rims + stainless steel plated copper hinges and reinforcement
  • Signature degree logo cutout on temple tip can be used for accessory attachments (none included)
  • Ships with exclusive branded box + carrying pouch
  • Made in China
  • One size fits most
  • Frame (w): 143.0mm
  • Bridge (w): 23.0mm
  • Temple/Arm (l): 145.0mm
  • Lens (w/h): 50.0 x 42.8mm

Gently clean with microfiber cloth

