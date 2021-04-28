Step 1: Buy an Infinity Label
$5 flat rate shipping for up to 5 shirts.
Step 2: Mail it Back
Send us your retired Aero Zero shirts.
Step 3: We Recycle
We'll process them into new shirts.
Step 4: You Get Credit
After you ship your package, get a $50 credit* towards a new Aero Zeroº.
Infinityº Shipping Label
Recycle to Renew.
One shipping label to return your retired Aero Zero° shirts to us for recycling.
Domestic only. All shipping labels are final sale. Select the number of shirts you're shipping back to receive credit for each shirt.
Color: Shipping Label
We are committeted to creating a more sustainable future. We believe that through science there is a better way and are excited to start recycling your retired Aero Zero° shirts.
To send in your old Aero Zero°, purchase a shipping label and send your item back to us. Check your email 5-7 days after your package has shipped for $50 credit* to use towards your next Aero Zeroº shirt.
If you have more than 5 shirts to ship, a second shipping label must be purchased.
$50 credits can only be applied to Aero Zeroº products; limit one discount code per shirt per transaction. Cannot be combined with other promotional offers or discounts including rewards or other Infinityº discounts; does not expire.