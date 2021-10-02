marble hybrid everywhere blanket plush side up with sides crimped
Long Lasting

Engineered not to pill or break down over frequent use and wash cycles.

Gray Yarn Next to a Plastic Bottle

Sustainable Fabric

Recycled polyester provides all the benefits of virgin materials, with a 52% reduction in CO2 emissions and a lower environmental impact.

Hybrid Everywhere Blanket

$ 148

Crafted with durable plush fabric and impossibly soft velour, Hybrid is built to be a cozy companion at home and on the go.

Color: Marble

Crafted with durable plush fabric and impossibly soft velour, Hybrid is built to be a cozy companion at home and on the go.

Crafted from our favorite sweatshirt fabric

Built with durable plush fabric on one side and impossibly soft velour on the other, the Everywhere Blanket is designed to not pill or mat over extended use.

Ships in a lightweight drawstring carry bag
67% Recycled Polyester, 30% Cotton, 3% Elastane
Made by Crown Yin in Taiwan

50” x 70”

Comfortably covering a full-sized bed, the Everywhere Blanket is the perfect companion at home and on the go.

Machine wash cold, tumble dry low

Reviews

Product rating score of 4.96552
29 reviews

