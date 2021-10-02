doppler essentials kit white red zipper shot of front showing zipper
Crafted with the same fabric as our raincoats to protect your items from spills, splashes and everyday accidents.

Easily store your essentials with dedicated slots to secure a toothbrush, razor, comb, or makeup brush.

Doppler Essentials Kit

$ 38

Whether you’re working from home or on the go, Doppler Essentials Kit is thoughtfully crafted to be your single storage solution.

Color: White (Red Zipper)

This item is currently out of stock.

Crafted from raincoat fabric

Waterproof design
Fully lined clean-finished interior
Shell: 86% Nylon, 14% Polyurethane. Lining: 100% Polyester
YKK® Japanese zipper
Made by Blue Wave in China
Note: toothbrush & razor not included

9" L x 5" W x 5" H

Durably crafted to have a roomy interior that is still perfect when you're on the go.

Machine wash cold. Tumble dry low

Like your Doppler Mac Raincoat, small spills and splashes can be wiped off.

Free U.S. Shipping & Returns*
Flat-rate International Shipping & Returns*

Multiple payment options available:

  • Sezzle Buy Now, Pay Later
  • Express: Apple, Google, Paypal, Amazon
  • Shopify: Shop Pay, Shop Pay Installments

*Unless otherwise noted.

