Crafted with the same fabric as our raincoats to protect your items from spills, splashes and everyday accidents.
Easily store your essentials with dedicated slots to secure a toothbrush, razor, comb, or makeup brush.
Doppler Essentials Kit
Whether you’re working from home or on the go, Doppler Essentials Kit is thoughtfully crafted to be your single storage solution.
Color: White (Red Zipper)
This item is currently out of stock.
Crafted from raincoat fabric
Waterproof design
Fully lined clean-finished interior
Shell: 86% Nylon, 14% Polyurethane. Lining: 100% Polyester
YKK® Japanese zipper
Made by Blue Wave in China
Note: toothbrush & razor not included
9" L x 5" W x 5" H
Durably crafted to have a roomy interior that is still perfect when you're on the go.
Machine wash cold. Tumble dry low
Like your Doppler Mac Raincoat, small spills and splashes can be wiped off.
