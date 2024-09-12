Mesh ventilation panels keep you cool and dry through morning runs and 16+ hours of wear
model wearing composite merino boxer briefs in front of a cloud of vapor

Dry Microclimate

Composite’s highly hygroscopic blend of TENCEL™ & Merino wool is moisture wicking and 44% more breathable than cotton briefs - perfect for those 19 hour days.

close up of composite merino boxer brief fabric

Softness & Odor Control

17.5 micron washable Merino wool provides luxurious next-to-skin softness, and naturally mitigates odor-causing bacteria.

Men's Composite Merino Boxer Brief

$ 35

Powered by extra-fine Merino wool and eucalyptus-based TENCEL™ viscose, Composite actively controls heat, humidity and odor, while targeted ventilation provides ample airflow for a fresh feeling through your day in motion.

Powered by extra-fine Merino wool and eucalyptus-based TENCEL™ viscose, Composite actively controls heat, humidity and odor, while targeted ventilation provides ample airflow for a fresh feeling through your day in motion.

  • Soft-spun washable Merino wool
  • Eucalyptus-based TENCEL™ viscose fibers
  • Resilient stretch won’t bag out over time
  • Moisture wicking/breathable
  • Targeted mesh ventilation panels
  • Natural odor control
  • Signature plush elastic waistband
  • Body: 66% TENCEL™ Lyocell, 29% Merino wool, 5% Elastane
  • Ventilation: 45% TENCEL™ Lyocell, 36% Nylon, 19% Merino wool
  • Made by Crown Yin in Taipei, TW
  • Inseam hits mid to upper thigh
  • See size guide for more details

Machine wash cold, tumble dry low

’First-try’ Policy for Boxer Briefs
If your first pair of Boxer Briefs doesn’t fit quite right, you can return or exchange it within 30 days of purchase. All subsequent boxer purchases will not be eligible for returns or exchanges and will be Final Sale. Please reach out to q@ministryofsupply.com with any questions or issues.

Multiple payment options available:

  • Express: Apple, Google, Paypal, Amazon
  • Shopify: Shop Pay, Shop Pay Installments

Save 15% on 3 or more pairs with code BRIEF15

mens atlas v neck tee white flat
Men's Atlas Tee White (V-Neck)
$ 55

Reviews

Filter by:

Shop Best Sellers

men's black pace tapered chino flat shot of front
Men's Pace Tapered Chino Black
$ 145
Select a color
mens apollo dress shirt new grey oxford front full flat
Men's Apollo Dress Shirt New Grey Oxford (Brushed)
$ 130
Select a color
New
men's kinetic pant charcoal new flat
Men's Kinetic Pant Charcoal
$ 150
Select a color
atlas grey rib knit crew sock
Atlas Crew Sock Grey Rib Knit
$ 15
Select a color