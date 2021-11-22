men's light blue heather composite merino boxer brief flat shot of front
Targeted mesh ventilation panels keep you cool and dry through morning runs and daily commutes.
Dry Microclimate

Eucalyptus-based Tencel viscose absorbs sweat vapor and “exhales” humidity away from the body to keep you cool and dry on the go.

Merino Powered

Washable 17.5 micron Merino wool naturally mitigates odor-causing bacteria while providing luxurious next-to-skin softness.

Composite Merino Boxer Brief

$ 38

Powered by extra-fine Merino wool and eucalyptus-based Tencel viscose, Composite actively controls heat, humidity and odor, while targeted ventilation provides ample airflow for a fresh feeling through your day in motion.

Color: Light Blue Heather

Powered by extra-fine Merino wool and eucalyptus-based Tencel viscose, Composite actively controls heat, humidity and odor, while targeted ventilation provides ample airflow for a fresh feeling through your day in motion.

  • Soft-spun washable Merino wool
  • Eucalyptus-derived Tencel(R) viscose fibers
  • Moisture wicking/breathable
  • Targeted mesh ventilation panels
  • Natural odor control
  • Signature plush elastic waistband
  • Body: 66% TENCEL™ Lyocell, 29% Merino wool, 5% Elastane
  • Trim: 45% TENCEL™ Lyocell, 36% Nylon, 19% Merino wool
  • Made by Crown Yin in Taipei, TW
  • Inseam hits mid to upper thigh
  • See size guide for more details

Machine wash cold, tumble dry low

