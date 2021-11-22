Dry Microclimate
Eucalyptus-based Tencel viscose absorbs sweat vapor and “exhales” humidity away from the body to keep you cool and dry on the go.
Merino Powered
Washable 17.5 micron Merino wool naturally mitigates odor-causing bacteria while providing luxurious next-to-skin softness.
Composite Merino Boxer Brief
Powered by extra-fine Merino wool and eucalyptus-based Tencel viscose, Composite actively controls heat, humidity and odor, while targeted ventilation provides ample airflow for a fresh feeling through your day in motion.
Color: Light Blue Heather
This item is currently out of stock.
- Soft-spun washable Merino wool
- Eucalyptus-derived Tencel(R) viscose fibers
- Moisture wicking/breathable
- Targeted mesh ventilation panels
- Natural odor control
- Signature plush elastic waistband
- Body: 66% TENCEL™ Lyocell, 29% Merino wool, 5% Elastane
- Trim: 45% TENCEL™ Lyocell, 36% Nylon, 19% Merino wool
- Made by Crown Yin in Taipei, TW
- Inseam hits mid to upper thigh
- See size guide for more details
Machine wash cold, tumble dry low
