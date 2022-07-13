Ready for Takeoff
A curated capsule inspired by the future of supersonic travel, designed to regulate temperature, moisture and light for comfortable cruising at 60,000 feet.
Built to Move
Stuff them in your travel bag and go — all fabrics are designed for wrinkle resistance and easy care, for an effortless sharp look at a moment’s notice.
Sustainability Through Science
Boom Supersonic and Ministry of Supply are planet-conscious brands committed to achieving a net-zero carbon footprint, so you can fly with a clear conscience.
Boom Supersonic x Ministry of Supply Travel Kit (Women's Blazer)
Boom Supersonic and Ministry of Supply share a passion for the future of aviation. This exclusive collection, inspired by supersonic flight, is guided by our joint vision that exploring the world can be both comfortable and sustainable. From the world’s fastest blazer, to a hygroscopic, humidity-controlled eye cover, this capsule collection is created with the supersonic lifestyle in mind — engineered with (and powered by) science.
Select blazer size below. Blazers are eligible to be exchanged for a different size; email q@ministryofsupply for assistance. Blazer Kits are final sale.
Men's Blazer and accessories-only kits are available here
- Kinetic Blazer: the world’s fastest blazer + 2-time Guinness World Record winner, engineered for easy travel, with warp-knit stretch fabric that resists wrinkles for a sharp look over countless washes and wears ($328 MSRP)
- 3D Print-Knit Eye Mask: a seamless computerized knit crafted with soft, hygroscopic yarns for a comfortable microclimate and a perfect fit ($38 MSRP)
- Atlas Crew Socks (2-pack): odor-absorbing, coffee-infused yarns maximize freshness from takeoff to touch-down ($25 MSRP)
- Travel Blanket: A soft + perfectly packable 100% recycled 60-40 cotton/polyester blend ($138 MSRP)
- MiiR Camp Cup: double-wall vacuum insulated with travel-friendly press-on sip lid ($25 MSRP)
- Weekend Tote: crafted with premium, ultra-durable ballistic nylon twill to hold your essentials ($210 MSRP)
Boom Supersonic is redefining commercial air travel by bringing sustainable, supersonic flight to the skies. Boom's historic commercial airliner, Overture, is designed and committed to industry-leading standards of speed, safety, and sustainability. Overture will be net-zero carbon, capable of flying on 100% sustainable aviation fuels (SAF) at twice the speed of today's fastest passenger jets. Overture's order book, including purchases and options, stands at 70 aircraft, and Boom is working with the United States Air Force for government applications of Overture. Named one of TIME’s Best Inventions of 2021, the XB-1 demonstrator aircraft rolled out in 2020, and its carbon neutral flight test program is underway. The company is backed by world-class investors, including Bessemer Venture Partners, Prime Movers Lab, Emerson Collective and Amex Ventures.
For more information on Boom, visit https://boomsupersonic.com.
- Kinetic Blazer: follows standard alpha sizing (see size guide for more information)
- 3D Print-Knit Eye Mask: one size fits most
- Atlas Socks: one size (Medium) fits most
- Travel Blanket: 50 x 60 in
- Tote: 17 x 14 x 7 in with 22” adjustable handles; comfortably fits a standard 14” laptop
- MiiR Camp Cup: 12 oz
- Eye Mask, Socks, Blazer & Blanket: machine wash cold, tumble dry low; cool iron if needed
- MiiR Camp Cup: wash before first use; hand wash recommended. Lid is top rack dishwasher safe
Blazers are eligible to be exchanged for a different size; email q@ministryofsupply for assistance.* Blazer Kits are final sale.
