gihan aman

Round-Trip Comfort

3D Print-Knit Eye Mask is built to block light and wick sweat, for a more luxurious travel experience.

Bio-Based Fabric

Bio-Based Fabric

A sustainably sourced blend of wood-derived Viscose offers next-level softness, breathability and moisture management.

zee plane

Sustainability Through Science

Boom Supersonic and Ministry of Supply are planet-conscious brands committed to achieving a net-zero carbon footprint.

BOOM x Ministry of Supply 3D Print-Knit Eye Mask

$ 19
was $38

Made in partnership with the team at BOOM Supersonic. The 3D Print-Knit Eye Mask utilizes a soft blend of viscose and PBT polyester that mitigates moisture while blocking out light (and other distractions), so you can sleep better on the flight and touch down ready to roll.

Built For: Peaceful air travel, hotel naps, restful slumber

  • Seamless computerized knit
  • Soft hygroscopic yarns
  • Moisture wicking/breathable
  • 72% Viscose, 28% PBT Polyester
  • Made by Tailored in New York
  • Machine wash cold, tumble dry low
  • One size fits most

Flight Essentials Kit is final sale.

boom flight essentials kit all products
Boom Supersonic x Ministry of Supply Flight Essentials Kit One Size
$ 98
boom x ministry of supply supersonic capsule all items with women's navy kinetic blazer
Boom Supersonic x Ministry of Supply Travel Kit (Women's Blazer) Navy Blazer
$ 274
boom x ministry of supply supersonic capsule all items with men's navy kinetic blazer
Boom Supersonic x Ministry of Supply Travel Kit (Men's Blazer) Navy Blazer
$ 274

