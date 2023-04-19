Round-Trip Comfort
3D Print-Knit Eye Mask is built to block light and wick sweat, for a more luxurious travel experience.
Bio-Based Fabric
A sustainably sourced blend of wood-derived Viscose offers next-level softness, breathability and moisture management.
Sustainability Through Science
Boom Supersonic and Ministry of Supply are planet-conscious brands committed to achieving a net-zero carbon footprint.
BOOM x Ministry of Supply 3D Print-Knit Eye Mask
Made in partnership with the team at BOOM Supersonic. The 3D Print-Knit Eye Mask utilizes a soft blend of viscose and PBT polyester that mitigates moisture while blocking out light (and other distractions), so you can sleep better on the flight and touch down ready to roll.
Built For: Peaceful air travel, hotel naps, restful slumber
- Seamless computerized knit
- Soft hygroscopic yarns
- Moisture wicking/breathable
- 72% Viscose, 28% PBT Polyester
- Made by Tailored in New York
- Machine wash cold, tumble dry low
- One size fits most
Flight Essentials Kit is final sale.
