Digitally designed ventilation patterns based on body heat studies are seamlessly knit in 3D.

Coffee-infused fabric neutralizes odor and dries twice as fast as cotton (and with a lower environmental impact).

Atlas No Show Sock

$ 8
was $15

Combining body-mapped cushioning with odor-absorbing coffee-based yarn, Atlas is designed to respond to a foot in motion.

Combining body-mapped cushioning with odor-absorbing coffee-based yarn, Atlas is designed to respond to a foot in motion.

Moisture wicking, odor control, & recycled

New footbed pattern limits stress points and improves durability
Hydrophobic fibers work to wick moisture from skin to keep feet dry
Coffee-powered odor control
40% Coffee-infused Recycled Polyester, 40% Cotton, 20% Elastane

Sized S-L to accommodate M’s shoe size 4-13/W’s shoe size 5.5-11.5
See size guide for more details

Machine wash cold, tumble dry low

Atlas socks are designed to be easy to wear and easy to care for. Cool iron if needed.

