The Power of Science
What began as a 2017 student field trip has evolved into a partnership between Ministry of Supply and Mbadika mLabs.
#ScienceForBetter
All profits from Atlas M° Lab Crew Socks will benefit Mbadika mLabs students.
Atlas M° Lab Crew Sock
Limited edition socks to help a new generation of science lovers. All profits benefit Boston-Based Mbadika’s STEAM Education Program.
Color: Shooting Star
During the pandemic, schools across the globe have been challenged with continuing education remotely, especially in STEAM fields where lab access and basic supplies are hard to come by. Boston Public Schools - particularly those in Roxbury and East Boston, and predominantly Black and Hispanic students - have been disproportionately affected.
To support these students, we teamed up with Mbadika mLabs (pronounced “bah-GEE-kah,” which means "idea") - an MIT-founded non-profit driven by the principle that talent is universal, opportunity is not - for a new Science for Better initiative appropriately titled Mº Lab. With your help, we can help foster creativity and usher in a new generation of science lovers.
Coffee-powered odor and moisture management
Designed to respond to a foot in motion (and look good doing it). Atlas utilizes body-mapped cushioning to prevent aches and pains, while coffee-based yarn absorbs odors and moisture.
All profits donated to Mbakida mLabs
Body-mapped cushioning
40% Coffee-infused Recycled Polyester, 40% Cotton, 20% Elastane
Made by Kaofeng in Taiwan
Note: Due to this product's donation status, all items are final sale; please reach out to q@ministryofsupply.com regarding any issues or feedback.
Sized M-L to accommodate shoe sizes 7-13
Machine wash cold, tumble dry low
