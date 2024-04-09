Taylor is 5'5" wearing size Small
Targeted underarm ventilation keeps you from overheating as the seasons change.
Atlas Air Button-Front Cardigan: Lightweight Layering, Perfected

Problem: There’s nothing cozier than a good sweater, but most are too warm to be anything but single-season pieces - and finer cashmere blends pill and bag out even with meticulous care.
Our Solution: Atlas Air blends the lightweight warmth and softness of cashmere with targeted ventilation and effortless easy care - the result is a collection of cross-season staples that will carry you through the workweek without breaking a sweat.

Heat + Odor Control

Targeted ventilation balances breathability and warmth to keep you at the ideal temperature no matter the season, while hygroscopic viscose yarns naturally mitigate sweat and odor for a fresh feeling wear after wear.

Easy Care Optimized

Innovative fabric doesn’t require dry cleaning or hand washing - all Atlas pieces are machine washable and pilling/abrasion resistant, making them a natural choice over high-maintenance cashmere.

Stats for Nerds

  • Performance Tests:
    i. Breathability (ASTM D737): Passed
    ii. Abrasion (ASTM D4966): Passed
    iii. Shrinkage (AATCC 150): Passed
  • Carbon Footprint: 5.3 kgCO2e
  • 72% Bio-Based Content
  • 50-66% lighter than our Winter 2024 Atlas sweaters

Atlas Lightweight Layering Set

$ 226
was $266

Our new feather-light Atlas Air pieces are built for incredible next-to-skin comfort, with targeted ventilation that unlocks effortless layering throughout the day. Pair two of our favorites and save 15% with code ATLASSET at checkout* - whether you wear them together or on their own, they’re sure to become an integral part of your workleisure wardrobe.

  • Updated fit, weight and styling from our previous generation Atlas Sweaters (comparable to our 2023 Atlas Turtleneck)
  • Fine-gauge wood-based viscose blend is 50-66% lighter than our Fall/Winter sweaters
  • Targeted underarm ventilation enhances breathability to prevent overheating
  • Computerized knit with linked seaming for zero fabric waste
  • Pill/abrasion resistant
  • Articulated elbow design enhances fit and mobility
  • Ergonomic curved back yoke with subtle reverse-jersey accent detail
  • Resilient architectural accent ribbing with enhanced shape retention
  • Resilient stretch
  • Moisture wicking
  • Natural odor resistance
  • Dynamic Degree Logo on bottom hem appears under UV light
  • 72% Viscose, 28% PBT Polyester
  • Made by Knit Up in DongGuan, CN
  • Cardigan Hip length, tailored fit with immense stretch for easy layering or as a base layer; your normal size is recommended, size up for a roomier fit
  • Updated fit and styling from our previous generation Atlas Sweaters; see size guide for more details
  • Machine wash cold, lay flat to dry recommended; tumble dry low as needed
  • Naturally wrinkle resistant; cool iron if needed
  • Hanging and high-heat dryer use may result in garment deformation/shrinkage

model wearing womens fusion straight leg pant charcoal heather on model in studio
Women's Fusion Straight Leg Pant Charcoal Heather
$ 148
Final Sale
model wearing black composite merino mock neck and black swift drape pant facing forward with arms wrapped around her body
Women's Composite Merino Mock Neck Black
$ 49
was $98
model wearing womens velocity pull on pant black
Women's Velocity Pull-On Pant Black
$ 188
New
model wearing womens composite merino v neck tee taupe new
Women's Composite Merino V-Neck Tee Taupe
$ 68
