coral tip multistripe atlas crew sock

Recycled Content
Made with 40% recycled polyester infused with reclaimed coffee, providing the same benefits with a lower environmental impact.
Targeted Ventilation
Digitally designed ventilation patterns based on body heat studies are seamlessly knit in 3D.
Atlas Crew Sock
Combining body-mapped cushioning with odor-absorbing coffee-based yarn, Atlas is designed to respond to a foot in motion.
Previous Generation colors are final sale.
Color: Coral Tip Multistripe
Designed based on body heat studies
Hydrophobic fibers work to wick moisture from skin to keep feet dry
Coffee-infused fabric neutralizes odor and dries twice as fast as cotton
Body-mapped cushioning knit in 3D
Coffee-powered odor control
40% Coffee-infused Recycled Polyester, 40% Cotton, 20% Elastane
Made by Kaofeng in Taiwan
Sized S-L to accommodate M’s shoe size 4-13/W’s shoe size 5.5-11.5
See size guide for more details
Machine wash cold, tumble dry low
Atlas socks are designed to be easy to wear and easy to care for. Cool iron if needed.
