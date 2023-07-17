Coffee-Powered Performance
Atlas is built with coffee-infused fabric that neutralizes odor and dries twice as fast as cotton.
Built to Move
Advanced heat- and pressure-mapping have resulted in durable padding that won’t overheat in heavy activity.
Atlas Ankle Sock
A brand new silhouette designed for everyday comfort, Atlas combines body-mapped cushioning with odor-absorbing coffee-infused yarn for advanced performance at home and on the go.
Coffee infused for advanced odor management
Pressure-mapped padding limits stress points and improves durability
Hydrophobic fibers wick away moisture to keep feet dry
Ventilated footbed enhances breathability
Reinforced cuff tab for extra cushioning
40% Coffee-infused Recycled Polyester, 40% Cotton, 20% Elastane
Made by Kaofeng in Taichung, Taiwan
Sized to accommodate M’s shoe sizes 4-13 & W’s shoe sizes 5.5-11.5
See size guide for more details
Machine wash cold, tumble dry low
