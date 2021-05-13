Pack of 10 Mask Filters
Mask Filter
Person Peeling Filters Apart
Light Grey 3D Print-Knit Mask 2.0 Next to Mask Filter
mask filters

Effective Filtration

Tested by Nelson Labs using an ASTM standard for filtration media to provide ≥ 95% Bacterial Filtration Efficiency (BFE ≥ 95%).

Mask° Filter Pack

$ 20

10 custom-fit replacement filter inserts for our Masks, tested to provide higher than 95% Bacterial Filtration Efficiency (BFE).

Color: 10 Pack

10 custom-fit replacement filter inserts for our Masks, tested to provide higher than 95% Bacterial Filtration Efficiency (BFE).

Disclaimer: The CDC recommends that the public wear face coverings and masks. Ministry of Supply face masks are not devices intended for use in the diagnosis of a disease or other conditions or in the cure, mitigation, treatment, or prevention of disease and do not meet the definition of a medical device as set forth in section 201(h) of the FD&C Act. The Ministry of Supply masks are non-medical masks and are not N95 respirators or surgical masks - such materials should continue to be reserved for front-line healthcare professionals.

Die-cut to fit in 3D Print-Knit and Apollo Masks

Two sets of five filters
Optional applicator included
Remove filters and discard in trash after 8 hours of use
Thoroughly wash hands before and after handling filters and masks
Manufactured and Packaged at New England Die Cutting, Methuen, MA
100% Melt-Blown Polypropylene

Masks sold separately

Light Grey 3D Print-Knit Mask 2.0 Side View

Reviews

Product rating score of 4.34884
43 reviews

