  • men
  • The Starter Systemº

The Starter Systemº

$205 ($241 Value)

Whether you’re a first-time customer or just looking for our latest and greatest, we’ve got a System° for you. Apollo Raglan Sport Shirt and Kinetic Jogger are two of our most versatile offerings, at home in any situation, paired with coffee-infused Atlas Ankle Socks to power you to (and through) the weekend.

Use code GETSTARTED at checkout.*

  • Machine wash icon Machine Washable
  • Stretch Resilient Stretch
  • 1 In, 1 Out Program Versatile Silhouettes
  • Moisture Wicking Moisture Wicking
model wearing mens apollo raglan shirt navy and mens kinetic jogger slate blue turning sideways
Close up shot of man wearing kinetic jogger pants in indigo heather and pulling on the waistbands hidden drawstrings
men's navy apollo raglan sport shirt flat shot of front
Men's Apollo Raglan Sport Shirt
$ 83
MSRP  $ 98
Color: Navy
Select a color
men's navy kinetic jogger flat shot of front
Men's Kinetic Jogger
$ 109
MSRP  $ 128
Color: Navy
Select a color
charcoal/light grey atlas ankle socks flat shot of pair
Atlas Ankle Sock
$ 13
MSRP  $ 15
Color: Charcoal/Light Grey
Select a color
$ 0
$ 0

Use code for 15% off*

  • Terms and conditions apply. All items must be added to cart for discount to activate. Lowest price item will be discounted. Only one Systemº can be purchased per transaction. Discounts cannot be combined with other offers, including Rewards.

Must be an active M° Rewards member or enroll before purchase; order must be at least $100 in value; you can earn bonus points a maximum of 5 times and in addition to standard earnings for purchases.