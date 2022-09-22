- men
Find Your Perfect Pant
All of our pants are crafted with moisture wicking stretch and resilient fabrics that don't lose their shape over time.
Fusion Jogger
- Tapered Fit
- Casual Wear / Long and Travel / Work from Wherever
- Feels like Natural Fibers
- Resilient Stretch Knit, Faux Fly, Magic Waistband and Drawstring
Kinetic Twill 5-Pocket
- Tapered Fit
- Work Wear / Commute
- Performance Fabric Feel
- Stretch Waistband, Zipped Full-Hand Pockets, Resilient Stretch
Kinetic Jogger
- Tapered Fit
- Casual Wear / Lounge and Work Wear / Commute
- Performance Fabric Feel
- Stretch Waistband, Zipped Full-Hand Pockets, Stretch Cuff
Pace Tapered Chino
- Tapered Fit
- Work Wear / Commute
- Natural Fiber Feel
- Stretch Waistband, Ultra Breathable, Full-Hand Pockets
Velocity Dress Pant
- Slim & Standard Fits
- Work Wear / Commute and Formal Wear / Wedding
- Natural Fiber Feel
- Stretch Waistband, Machine Washable, Ultra Soft
Fusion Terry Jogger
- Tapered Fit
- Casual Wear / Lounge Wear
- Lounge Wear Sweatpants Feel
- Resilient Stretch, Comfort Waistband and Drawcord, Curved Rear Darts
