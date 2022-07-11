Ministry of Supply logo
search
0
Men
Women
Innovation
About
Rebuild Your Wardrobe Shop-Along
men
Men's Pants: Formal Wear
Men's Pants: Formal Wear
All
8
Pant
5
Tapered
3
Sort by
filter
Men's Velocity Dress Pant
Black
$
188
Men's Velocity Dress Pant
Azurite Heather
$
188
Men's Velocity Dress Pant
Dark Navy
$
188
Men's Velocity Dress Pant
Dark Charcoal
$
188
Limited Edition
Men's Previous Generation Velocity Merino Dress Pant
Black Wool
$
164
was $198
New
Men's Kinetic Tapered Pant
Navy
$
148
New
Men's Kinetic Tapered Pant
Slate Blue
$
148
New
Men's Kinetic Tapered Pant
Charcoal
$
148