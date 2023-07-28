  • men
Labs 3D Print-Knit Air Polo 3-Pack Bundle

$346 ($564 value)

Introducing the Labs 3D Print-Knit Air Polo - a zero-waste garment built-to-order in the US, crafted with an ultra-breathable open knit design for an iconic cross-season silhouette.

Buy any 3 Labs 3D Print-Knit Air Polos and use code LABS for an additional 10% off our Early Adopter price at checkout.*

Built to Order Campaign: To properly gauge demand (and reduce fabric waste), all polos will be made to order; estimated to begin shipping in late August. (Email q@ministryofsupply.com for larger corporate orders.)

  • No-Warp Collar Built to Order
  • Dynamic Ventillation Ultra Breathable
  • Zero Waste
  • Plant Based
Early Adopter Price
Men’s Labs 3D Print-Knit Air Polo
$ 115
MSRP  $ 188
Color: Light Blue
Select a color

Begins shipping mid-August

Use code for 10% off Early Adopter price*

