Kinetic Suit
$426 ($476 value)
With its sharp, modern sneaker cut, Kinetic effortlessly dresses up or down, while warp-knit fabric provides radical stretch that for uninhibited motion with a sharp look built to last through countless washes and wears.
Use code KINETIC50 at checkout.*
- Radical Stretch
- Wrinkle Resistant
- Water Repellant
- Terms and conditions apply. All items must be added to cart for discount to activate. Lowest price item will be discounted. Only one Systemº can be purchased per transaction. Discounts cannot be combined with other offers, including Rewards.
Must be an active M° Rewards member or enroll before purchase; order must be at least $100 in value; you can earn bonus points a maximum of 5 times and in addition to standard earnings for purchases.