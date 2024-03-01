  • men
Business travel is like putting yourself through a wringer - rushing to catch red eye flights, cramped seating, and absolutely zero downtime between touchdown and the journey home. It pays to outfit yourself with the tools to succeed, and we’re here to help - for a limited time, purchase an Apollo Raglan Sport Shirt and Kinetic Suit together, and we’ll discount the price of the shirt when you use code FREERAGLAN at checkout ($138 value).*

  • Stretch Radical Stretch
  • Wrinkle free Wrinkle Resistant
  • Moisture Wicking Water Repellent
Men's Kinetic Blazer
$ 271
MSRP  $ 348
Color: Navy
Men's Apollo Raglan Sport Shirt
$ 108
MSRP  $ 138
Color: Grey White Heather
New
Men's Kinetic Pant
$ 115
MSRP  $ 148
Color: Moss
  • *Items purchased with code eligible for exchange or store credit only, unless marked Final Sale. Only one System° can be purchased per transaction. Cannot be combined with other discounts, including Rewards. Not eligible on Infinity Marketplace items.