Different products laid out on the ground

One Week One Backpack Collection

  • explore
  • One Week One Backpack Collection

Inspired by our co-founder, Gihan, who often travels with just a single backpack. Our design team has hand-selected 10 essential items that will unlock productivity and carry you through all aspects of your life, whatever the week throws your way — and best of all, you'll save 15% when you bundle 5 of the selected styles.*

Men's One Week One Backpack

Save 15% on any five items with code ONEMENS at checkout.

New
men's grey tonal stripe hybrid button-down flat shot of front
Men's Hybrid Button-Down Grey Tonal Stripe
$ 128
Select a color
New
men's black kinetic jogger flat shot of front
Men's Kinetic Jogger Black
$ 148
Select a color
men's black newton active short front
Men's Newton Active Shorts Black
$ 98
Select a color
men's navy fusion chore coat flat shot of front
Men's Fusion Chore Coat Navy
$ 288
Select a color
New
men's dark charcoal heather composite merino mock neck flat shot of front
Men's Composite Merino Mock Neck Dark Charcoal Heather
$ 88
Select a color
New
men's stone blue composite merino active tee flat shot of front
Men's Composite Merino Active Tee Stone Blue
$ 58
Select a color
men's navy kinetic blazer front
Men's Kinetic Blazer Navy
$ 328
Select a color
New
men's black pace tapered chino flat shot of front
Men's Pace Tapered Chino Black
$ 148
Select a color
New
men's white atlas high crew tee flat shot of front
Men's Atlas High Crew Tee White
$ 48
Select a color
New
charcoal/light grey atlas ankle socks flat shot of pair
Atlas Ankle Sock Charcoal/Light Grey
$ 15
Select a color

Women's One Week One Backpack

Save 15% on any five items with code ONEWOMENS at checkout.

New
women's charcoal heather fusion chore coat flat shot of front
Women's Fusion Chore Coat Charcoal Heather
$ 288
Select a color
Women's Azurite Heather Velocity Blazer Front
Women's Velocity Blazer Azurite Heather
$ 378
Select a color
New
women's charcoal heather joule active legging flat shot of front
Women's Joule Active Legging Charcoal Heather
$ 118
Select a color
women's light grey composite active tank shot of front
Women's Composite Merino Active Tank Pale Grey Heather
$ 48
Select a color
New
women's slate blue kinetic pull on pant flat shot of front
Women's Kinetic Pull-On Pant Slate Blue
$ 148
Select a color
Women's Black Luxe Touch Tee Front View
Women's Luxe Touch Tee Black
$ 58
Select a color
Women's White Aero Zero Boyfriend Shirt front view
Women's Aero Zero° Oversized Shirt White
$ 128
Select a color
New
women's navy herringbone fusion straight leg pant flat shot of front
Women's Fusion Straight Leg Pant Navy Herringbone
$ 138
Select a color
Women's Navy Fusion Terry Sweatshirt
Women's Fusion Terry Sweatshirt Navy
$ 118
Select a color
New
charcoal/light grey atlas ankle socks flat shot of pair
Atlas Ankle Sock Charcoal/Light Grey
$ 15
Select a color
aer lunar pack

Need a backpack for your all-new essentials? The Aer x Ministry of Supply Lunar Pack is thoughtfully designed for your life in motion.

SHOP NOW
  • Must use promo code at checkout; minimum 5 items from a collection required. Men's and women's items are exclusive to their respective collections. Cannot be combined with other discounts, including Rewards.