Mº Corporate Gifting Program
Premium Team Gear and Corporate Gifts made easy.
Looking for a premium company gift that’s a step up from regular swag? Featured at events like TEDxBoston, Ministry of Supply clothing is sharp, comfortable and optimized for easy care - a perfect fit for corporate gifts and team uniforms.
How it Works:
1) Get inspired. See examples of past collaborations below for ways to show off your company, team, brand or event
2) Select your product(s). Choose from a wide selection of pieces, with optional embroidered branding for team logos.
3) Fill out the form below. We’ll be in touch with a mockup and quote within 3 business days.
We look forward to working with you!
*Complimentary on orders over $2500
The sharp, high-performing gear your teams will love.
The sharp, high-performing gear your teams will love.
Men's Corporate Gifting Favorites
Women's Corporate Gifting Favorites