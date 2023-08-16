Shop Now
Kane x Ministry of Supply
Kane x Ministry of Supply Revive Active Recovery Shoe
Uniquely designed with 100% sustainable materials, the Revive Active Recovery Shoe offers incredible support and breathability for a feeling of weightlessness throughout the day.
Limited edition lunar colorway restocked - available while supplies last
Ultimate Breathability
A perforated design and interior channels combine to maximize airflow, promoting active cooling and sweat-free wear.
Planet Powered
Revive is crafted using 100% sugarcane-based EVA foam, utilizing natural resources to unlock planet-conscious comfort.
Engineer’s Notes
- • Ultra-durable single piece construction
- • Exterior perforations and interior channels allow enhanced airflow
- • Dual density construction for generous cushioning + active support
- • Anatomical design comfortably secures heel, arch + instep
- • 10mm drop from back to front encourages proper heel-to-toe roll-off while in motion
- • Raised footbed nodes activate blood flow in key pressure points
- • Oversized channels and siped soles enhance flexibility and provide superior traction
- • Bacteria + odor resistant
- • Washable + quick-drying
- • Ships with swappable Moon Boot Blue and Lunar Grey pull tabs and eyelets (storage bag included)
- • 100% sugarcane-based EVA Foam
- • Made in Brazil