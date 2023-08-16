  • explore
  • Kane x Ministry of Supply Revive Active Recovery Shoe
Kane x Ministry of Supply

Kane x Ministry of Supply Revive Active Recovery Shoe

Uniquely designed with 100% sustainable materials, the Revive Active Recovery Shoe offers incredible support and breathability for a feeling of weightlessness throughout the day.

Limited edition lunar colorway restocked - available while supplies last

Ultimate Breathability

A perforated design and interior channels combine to maximize airflow, promoting active cooling and sweat-free wear.

Planet Powered

Revive is crafted using 100% sugarcane-based EVA foam, utilizing natural resources to unlock planet-conscious comfort.

Engineer’s Notes

  • • Ultra-durable single piece construction
  • • Exterior perforations and interior channels allow enhanced airflow
  • • Dual density construction for generous cushioning + active support
  • • Anatomical design comfortably secures heel, arch + instep
  • • 10mm drop from back to front encourages proper heel-to-toe roll-off while in motion
  • • Raised footbed nodes activate blood flow in key pressure points
  • • Oversized channels and siped soles enhance flexibility and provide superior traction
  • • Bacteria + odor resistant
  • • Washable + quick-drying
  • • Ships with swappable Moon Boot Blue and Lunar Grey pull tabs and eyelets (storage bag included)
  • • 100% sugarcane-based EVA Foam
  • • Made in Brazil