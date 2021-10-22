  • about
book cover displayed over a cartoon space background

MISSION: AGILE

We’ve spent the past year testing and evolving our hybrid work style. Now we’ve teamed up with Scrum Inc. & MURAL for Mission: Agile, a free ebook to help your business navigate (and thrive) in this new normal.

Woman sitting in desk wearing black Joule leggings and a grey blazer

The Guide to Workleisure

Comfort has become a staple in the last year but seeing people in person begs us to look sharp and presentable in high-definition. Business casual isn't business as usual anymore. Think the comfort of athleisure, while still polished enough for meeting in person.

What is Workleisure?

Look sharp and presentable without sacrificing everyday comfort.

men's navy hybrid fleece crewneck sweatshirt inner fabric
Soft, Stretchy & Structured

Polished fabrics that feel like your favorite T-shirts & sweats.

Machine Washable
Easy Care

Ditch the dry cleaner. No shrinking, no wrinkling.

Women's White Aero Zero Carbon Neutral Shirt and Women's Ruby Swift Drape Pant on model facing forward with hand in pocket
Sharp & Easy Fits

A stylish easy silhouette can still look sharp and put together.

model wearing storm blue composite tank and navy swift wide leg pull on pant lounging in chair
Multi-Use Pieces

Staples ready to tackle active commutes, office time and the weekend.

Here are some simple rules to keep in mind for dressing your best around humans again.

Women's Grey Heather Composite Merino Tank and Women's Grey Glen Plaid Fusion Ankle Pull-On Pant on model stretching shirt

1. Go All Knit

Knits are the secret sauce of comfort with their inherent softness and stretch. Dense, elevated knits and warp-knits also offer the structure of traditional woven garments for a polished look. Our Composite Merino tees and Fusion bottoms are a game changer in this category.

Structured Knits

The perfect balance of stretch, softness and structure.

women's chambray blue composite merino active tank flat shot of front
Women's Composite Merino Active Tank Chambray Blue
New
women's navy herringbone fusion straight leg pant flat shot of front
Women's Fusion Straight Leg Pant Navy Herringbone
Women's Grey Heather Recycled Composite Merino Tank Front View
Women's Composite Merino Tank Grey Heather
women's navy apollo tailored dress shirt shot of front
Women's Apollo Shirt Navy (Recycled)
Woman with curly hair wearing chambray blue short sleeve juno boxy blouse

2. Easy Fit Tops

Opt for looser, boxy, oversized blouses and shirts that maintain a casual aesthetic and a put-together look—they'll make any work day a breeze.

Easy Fit Tops

Elegant airy fits help you breathe easy.

women's light blue aero zero boyfriend shirt shot of front
Women's Aero Zero° Oversized Shirt Light Blue
Women's Navy Juno Blouse Front View
Women's Juno Blouse Navy
women's white aero zero band collar tunic flat shot of front
Women's Aero Zero° Band Collar Tunic White
Women's Chambray Blue Juno Boxy Blouse flat shot of front
Women's Juno Boxy Blouse Chambray Blue
Women's Light Blue Aero Zero Boyfriend Shirt and Women's Slate Blue Kinetic Pull-On Pant zoomed shot on model facing forward hand in pocket

3. Sneakers are Okay (and Encouraged!)

Sneakers, loafers and flats keep your feet happy on the go, and add a bit of personality to any look. Pair with a cropped wide or tapered leg to complement your silhouette.

Sneaker-Friendly Bottoms

Leg lines to pair with your favorite kicks.

women's slate blue kinetic pull on pant flat shot of front
Women's Kinetic Pull-On Pant Slate Blue
women's black swift drape pant flat shot of front
Women's Swift Drape Pant Black
Women's Navy Swift Wide Leg Pull-On Pant flat shot of front
Women's Swift Wide Leg Pull-On Pant Navy
women's indigo heather velocity tapered pant flat shot of front
Women's Velocity Tapered Pant Indigo Heather
Women's Light Grey Velocity Blazer and Black Kinetic Pull-On Pant on model adjusting sleeve

4. Smart Layering is Key

A simple blazer or cardigan is the perfect transition piece between the dressier and casual parts of your day—and they keep you cozy through brisk mornings and office AC, even as the day heats up.

Versatile Layers

Chameleon-like pieces that adapt to your style and climate.

women's charcoal heather fusion chore coat flat shot of front
Women's Fusion Chore Coat Charcoal Heather
Women's Azurite Heather Velocity Blazer Front
Women's Velocity Blazer Azurite Heather
Women's Navy Kinetic Blazer Front View
Women's Kinetic Blazer Navy
women's light grey atlas knit blazer front
Women's Atlas Knit Blazer Light Grey
women's black kinetic blazer and white luxe touch tank and grey heather houndstooth fusion straight leg pant model facing forward with hands on lapels

5. Adjust On the Fly

When in doubt, it's easy to dress up a tee by tucking it in or dress down a blazer by pairing it with leggings. Small tweaks combined with the right pieces will help adapt any outfit to the formality of your surroundings.

Complementary Pairs

Pairings that work across the spectrum of formality.

Women's Azurite Heather Velocity Blazer Front
Women's Velocity Blazer Azurite Heather
women's black joule active legging flat shot of front
Women's Joule Active Legging Black
women's black swift drape pant flat shot of front
Women's Swift Drape Pant Black
Women's Black Luxe Touch Tee Front View
Women's Luxe Touch Tee Black
Women's Juno Boxy Blouse and Velocity Tapered Pant on model sitting on a chair

Save with Systemsº

Our Workleisure Systems° are curated combinations built to take the guesswork out of your daily routine. Not only will they make your life easier, but when bundled you'll save 15% off the whole look. (That's what we like to call a "win-win.")

