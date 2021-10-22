MISSION: AGILE
The Guide to Workleisure
Comfort has become a staple in the last year but seeing people in person begs us to look sharp and presentable in high-definition. Business casual isn't business as usual anymore. Think the comfort of athleisure, while still polished enough for meeting in person.
What is Workleisure?
Look sharp and presentable without sacrificing everyday comfort.
Polished fabrics that feel like your favorite T-shirts & sweats.
Ditch the dry cleaner. No shrinking, no wrinkling.
A stylish easy silhouette can still look sharp and put together.
Staples ready to tackle active commutes, office time and the weekend.
Here are some simple rules to keep in mind for dressing your best around humans again.
1. Go All Knit
Knits are the secret sauce of comfort with their inherent softness and stretch. Dense, elevated knits and warp-knits also offer the structure of traditional woven garments for a polished look. Our Composite Merino tees and Fusion bottoms are a game changer in this category.
Structured Knits
The perfect balance of stretch, softness and structure.
2. Easy Fit Tops
Opt for looser, boxy, oversized blouses and shirts that maintain a casual aesthetic and a put-together look—they'll make any work day a breeze.
Easy Fit Tops
Elegant airy fits help you breathe easy.
3. Sneakers are Okay (and Encouraged!)
Sneakers, loafers and flats keep your feet happy on the go, and add a bit of personality to any look. Pair with a cropped wide or tapered leg to complement your silhouette.
Sneaker-Friendly Bottoms
Leg lines to pair with your favorite kicks.
4. Smart Layering is Key
A simple blazer or cardigan is the perfect transition piece between the dressier and casual parts of your day—and they keep you cozy through brisk mornings and office AC, even as the day heats up.
Versatile Layers
Chameleon-like pieces that adapt to your style and climate.
5. Adjust On the Fly
When in doubt, it's easy to dress up a tee by tucking it in or dress down a blazer by pairing it with leggings. Small tweaks combined with the right pieces will help adapt any outfit to the formality of your surroundings.
Complementary Pairs
Pairings that work across the spectrum of formality.
