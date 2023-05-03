Work Travel Guide

  • about
Whether it’s a train ride downtown or a flight across the globe, one-bag trips unlock a unique feeling of freedom. Here are our top five tips for round-trip comfort and stress-free travel, so you can arrive at your destination ready to hit the ground running.

Our Top Work-Travel Tips

Travel in style and comfort
Whether it’s a train downtown or a flight across the globe, the right outfits make every trip feel first class.

Wrinkle free = worry free
Need to do an airport bathroom change? Our pieces come out of the bag wrinkle-free and ready to roll.

Plan for the weather
Uncertain forecast? Our pieces wick sweat in the heat, and dry quickly from unexpected summer showers.

Prepare for (small) disasters
Sink washable, quick-drying staples mean sweat and coffee spills won’t ruin your day.

Versatility is key
Fewer, better pieces will lighten your travel bag, and seamlessly shift from boardroom to bar without missing a beat.

Optimize for stretch
Stiff clothes will only slow you down — stretch fabric unlocks uninhibited motion and gets out of your way on the go.

Men's Work Travel Wardrobe

New
mens kinetic tapered pant shadow blue heather front full flat
Men's Kinetic Pant Shadow Blue Heather
$ 148
New
mens kinetic blazer shadow blue heather front full flat
Men's Kinetic Blazer Shadow Blue Heather
$ 348
New
men's buff pace poplin chino flat shot of front
Men's Pace Poplin Chino Buff
$ 148
New
mens pace poplin overshirt british tan front full flat
Men's Pace Poplin Overshirt British Tan
$ 158
mens aero zero dress shirt white front full flat
Men's Aero Zero° Carbon Neutral Dress Shirt White
$ 138
New
men's dark charcoal velocity blazer front
Men's Velocity Suit Jacket Dark Charcoal
$ 498
New
Mens Dark Navy Velocity Pant - Front
Men's Velocity Dress Pant Dark Navy
$ 198
New
men's deep indigo composite merino boxer brief flat shot of front
Men's Composite Merino Boxer Brief Deep Indigo
$ 38
New
atlas ankle sock black black pair front full flat
Atlas Ankle Sock Black/Black
$ 15
New
men's grey white heather apollo raglan sport shirt flat shot of front
Men's Apollo Raglan Sport Shirt Grey White Heather
$ 138
mens apollo polo city blue front full flat
Men's Apollo Polo Grey Blue Oxford (Brushed)
$ 98
Final Sale
men's pale grey heather composite merino active tee flat shot of front
Men's Composite Merino Active Tee Pale Grey Heather
$ 48
was $68
New
mens fusion double knit quarter 1/4 zip blue denim heather front full flat
Men's Fusion Double-Knit 1/4 Zip Blue Denim Heather
$ 168
mens fusion chore coat charcoal heather front full flat
Men's Fusion Chore Coat Charcoal Heather
$ 298
Limited Edition
black aer lunar pack shot of front at an angle
Aer x Ministry of Supply Lunar Pack Black
$ 170
Final Sale
men's black newton active short front
Men's Newton Active Shorts Black
$ 74
was $98
Women's Work Travel Wardrobe

Pre-Order
womens aero zero oversized shirt denim blue end on end front full flat
Women's Aero Zero° Oversized Shirt Denim Blue End on End
$ 138
Final Sale
Women's Charcoal Kinetic Pull on Pant on model walking forward with hand in pocket
Women's Kinetic Pull-On Pant Slate Grey
$ 94
was $148
women's navy swift sheath dress flat shot of front with waist tie
Women's Swift Sheath Dress Navy
$ 198
Women's Black Luxe Touch Tee Front View
Women's Luxe Touch Tee Black
$ 58
womens velocity oversized blazer dark navy front full flat
Women's Velocity Oversized Blazer Dark Navy
$ 378
aero zero band collar chambray blue
Women's Aero Zero° Band Collar Tunic Chambray Blue
$ 128
Women's Oatmeal Velocity Pull-On Pant and White Luxe Touch Tank on model
Women's Velocity Pull-On Pant Oatmeal
$ 188
Final Sale
womens composite merino active tank black flat front full
Women's Composite Merino Active Tank Black
$ 34
was $58
womens fusion double knit tunic black front full flat
Women's Fusion Double-Knit Tunic Black
$ 128
Navy Pinstripe Fusion Straight Leg Pant on model
Women's Fusion Straight Leg Pant Navy Pinstripe
$ 148
Final Sale
women's black joule tank flat shot of front
Women's Joule Tank Black
$ 44
was $58
women's charcoal heather fusion chore coat flat shot of front
Women's Fusion Chore Coat Charcoal Heather
$ 298
womens atlas cardigan oatmeal heather front full flat
Women's Atlas Cardigan Oatmeal Heather
$ 178
Women's Buff Pace Poplin Chino on model
Women's Pace Poplin Cropped Chino Buff
$ 148
New
atlas ankle sock black black pair front full flat
Atlas Ankle Sock Black/Black
$ 15
Limited Edition
black aer lunar pack shot of front at an angle
Aer x Ministry of Supply Lunar Pack Black
$ 170
model outside wearing aero zero oversized shirt and holding a handbag

1. Multi-Purpose Pieces

Versatile workleisure pieces are essential to easy travel: wear-anywhere staples that keep single-purpose items out of your luggage.

man pulling an aero zero dress shirt out of a backpack

2. Wrinkle (and Worry) Free

Built-in wrinkle resistance makes it through your flight (or emerges from the suitcase) still looking sharp, saving you time and stress.

aero zero being washed in the sink

3. Sink Washable + Quick Dry

The easy-care nature of polyester blends makes them exceptionally travel friendly: in a pinch, they can be washed in a hotel sink and hung to dry overnight, ready to tackle a new day.

models wearing velocity suiting

4. Smart Layering

Blazers, chore coats and overshirts balance warmth and breathability in transit, with an effortless sharp look that classes up dinners and meetings.

models wearing men's and women's active kit outdoors

5. Travel-Friendly Activewear

Our activewear balances packability, presentability and performance to let you squeeze in workouts without clogging up the travel bag. (They’re odor resistant, too!)

model walking up stairs with an aer lunar pack

Aer Lunar Pack

We collaborated with our friends at Aer to build the ultimate travel bag, with the perfect balance of size and storage for all your essentials on the go.

Shop Now