Work Travel Guide

Whether it’s a train ride downtown or a flight across the globe, one-bag trips unlock a unique feeling of freedom. Here are our top five tips for round-trip comfort and stress-free travel, so you can arrive at your destination ready to hit the ground running.
Our Top Work-Travel Tips
Whether it’s a train downtown or a flight across the globe, the right outfits make every trip feel first class.
Need to do an airport bathroom change? Our pieces come out of the bag wrinkle-free and ready to roll.
Uncertain forecast? Our pieces wick sweat in the heat, and dry quickly from unexpected summer showers.
Sink washable, quick-drying staples mean sweat and coffee spills won’t ruin your day.
Fewer, better pieces will lighten your travel bag, and seamlessly shift from boardroom to bar without missing a beat.
Stiff clothes will only slow you down — stretch fabric unlocks uninhibited motion and gets out of your way on the go.
Men's Work Travel Wardrobe
Women's Work Travel Wardrobe
1. Multi-Purpose Pieces
Versatile workleisure pieces are essential to easy travel: wear-anywhere staples that keep single-purpose items out of your luggage.
2. Wrinkle (and Worry) Free
Built-in wrinkle resistance makes it through your flight (or emerges from the suitcase) still looking sharp, saving you time and stress.
3. Sink Washable + Quick Dry
The easy-care nature of polyester blends makes them exceptionally travel friendly: in a pinch, they can be washed in a hotel sink and hung to dry overnight, ready to tackle a new day.
4. Smart Layering
Blazers, chore coats and overshirts balance warmth and breathability in transit, with an effortless sharp look that classes up dinners and meetings.
5. Travel-Friendly Activewear
Our activewear balances packability, presentability and performance to let you squeeze in workouts without clogging up the travel bag. (They’re odor resistant, too!)
Aer Lunar Pack
We collaborated with our friends at Aer to build the ultimate travel bag, with the perfect balance of size and storage for all your essentials on the go.