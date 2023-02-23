  • about
  • Women's Capsule Wardrobe Guide
model wearing womens velocity oversized blazer and velocity pull on pant

Capsule Wardrobe Guide

Simple mornings start with fewer decisions. Most people spend the majority of their time wearing just 20% of their clothes, and that other 80% is occupying not only their closet, but their mind.

A capsule wardrobe aims to tackle this issue with versatile items that can be effortlessly styled and cared for together, reducing excess decisions to save time (and stress) throughout the day. Here are our tips for those looking to rebuild their wardrobe with fewer, better pieces that will cover all occasions and activities.

Capsule Tops

New
womens aero zero oversized shirt denim blue end on end front full flat
Women's Aero Zero° Oversized Shirt Denim Blue End on End
$ 138
Select a color
New
aero zero band collar chambray blue
Women's Aero Zero° Band Collar Tunic Chambray Blue
$ 128
Select a color
Limited Edition
women's apollo polo x white front flat full
Women's Apollo Polo White [Apollo X Limited Edition]
$ 98
Select a color
New
womens swift sheath tank navy full front flat
Women's Swift Sheath Tank Navy
$ 98
Select a color

Capsule Bottoms

Women's Charcoal Kinetic Pull on Pant on model walking forward with hand in pocket
Women's Kinetic Pull-On Pant Slate Grey
$ 148
Select a color
model wearing calcite heather velocity pull on pant and women juno drawstring tee navy hands in pocket face down
Women's Velocity Pull-On Pant Calcite Heather
$ 188
Select a color
New
womens fusion straight leg pant navy pinstripe front full flat
Women's Fusion Straight Leg Pant Navy Pinstripe
$ 148
Select a color
Women's Black Swift Drape Pant on model with hands in pockets
Women's Swift Drape Pant Black
$ 148
Select a color

Capsule Third Layers

women's charcoal heather fusion chore coat flat shot of front
Women's Fusion Chore Coat Charcoal Heather
$ 298
Select a color
New
womens velocity oversized blazer dark navy front full flat
Women's Velocity Oversized Blazer Dark Navy
$ 378
Select a color
New
womens fusion double knit tunic black front full flat
Women's Fusion Double-Knit Tunic Black
$ 128
Select a color
women's light grey 3d print knit slouchy sweater flat shot of front
Women's 3D Print-Knit Slouchy Sweater Light Grey
$ 288
Select a color
New
womens atlas cardigan oatmeal heather front full flat
Women's Atlas Cardigan Oatmeal Heather
$ 178
Select a color

Capsule Basics

Women's Black Luxe Touch Tee Front View
Women's Luxe Touch Tee Black
$ 58
Select a color
New
womens luxe touch mock neck tank navy front full flat
Women’s Luxe Touch Mock Neck Tank Navy
$ 48
Select a color
women's pale grey heather composite merino v neck tee flat shot of front
Women's Composite Merino V-Neck Tee Pale Grey Heather
$ 68
Select a color
women's navy swift sheath dress flat shot of front with waist tie
Women's Swift Sheath Dress Navy
$ 198
Select a color

Capsule Active

womens composite merino active tank lunar blue flat front full
Women's Composite Merino Active Tank Lunar Blue
$ 58
Select a color
New
women's black joule tank flat shot of front
Women's Joule Tank Black
$ 58
Select a color
model wearing women joule active legging charcoal and terry for all hoodie classic grey heather standing one hand in leggings pocket
Women's Joule Active Legging Charcoal Heather
$ 98
Select a color
Final Sale
lunar blue fusion terry for all hoodie flat shot of front
Fusion Terry For All Hoodie Lunar Blue
$ 104
was $158
Select a color
charcoal/light grey atlas ankle socks flat shot of pair
Atlas Ankle Sock Charcoal/Light Grey
$ 15
Select a color

A Capsule That is Tested For:

Moisture Management
Moisture Management

Make mornings easier with moisture wicking, quick-dry fabric.

Stretch
Stretch

Move swiftly through your commute with pieces designed to move with the body.

Hassle-Free Travel
Hassle-Free Travel

Built-in wrinkle resistance means no-stress packing and a sharp look throughout your trips.

Easy Care
Easy Care

Machine washable everything (even the suits), saves you the cost and hassle of dry cleaning.

Temperature Regulation
Temperature Regulation

Stay comfortable through brisk mornings and stuffy days at the office.

Our Top 5 Capsule Wardrobe Tips

model wearing w's fusion chore coat, composite merino mock neck and kinetic pull-on pant
1. Multi-Purpose Pieces

Bridge use-case gaps with wear-anywhere staples and eliminate single-use items.

Shirts and sweaters hanging on a clothing rack
2. Mix & Match Tonal Colors

Tonal pieces slot seamlessly into every outfit.

close up of model wearing composite merino boxy tee and cardigan
3. Exponential Layering

The addition of layers exponentially increases your comfort (and your number of outfits).

model wearing women's velocity tapered pant surrounded by splashing water
4. Pass the “One Load” Test

Easy-care clothing makes for hassle-free laundry sessions, saving you time and money.

Man emerging out of smoke wearing indigo boxers and putting on an indigo shirt
5. Simplify the Sock/Underwear Drawer

When the everyday essentials perform like activewear, all situations are covered.

mens capsule wardrobe 5x5 grid

Men's Capsule Wardrobe

Explore Women’s Capsule Wardrobe for simple mornings start with fewer decisions..

Men's Capsule Wardrobe Guide