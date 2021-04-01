Science for Better

Mº Lab

Mbadika (bah-GEE-kah) is a non-profit STEM organization founded by Netia McCray who has dedicated her life to "developing the dreamers and doers of the impossible through STEM."

What began as a 2017 field trip for a 3D Computerized Knitting project at our Boston store evolved in 2018 into school-vacation workshops around wearable technologies - and in 2020 a partnership for the appropriately named Mº Lab Field Kit: an at-home STEM project that teaches kids the basics of product design and development through the lens of fabric science.

For every Mº Lab Field Kit purchased we provided a Mº Lab Field Kit for a Boston Public School student.